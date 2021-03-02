Life still on hold for agri-shows amid Covid uncertainty

Big decisions are looming for the organisers of the country’s network of nearly 140 agri-shows, a vibrant part of rural life for 200 years.

Most of the events did not take place last year due to the Covid-19 public health restrictions and were greatly missed by exhibitors and local communities.

But all was not lost after the Munster Agricultural Society, organisers of Cork Summer Show, running since 1806, successfully ran the country’s first virtual show.

The Irish Shows Association (ISA), umbrella body for shows on the island of Ireland and other bodies, followed that example to help keep the showing spirit alive.

With public health restrictions now set to continue for the immediate future, uncertainty again hangs over the holding of this year’s shows.

Traditionally, the showing season begins in May and continues until October.

Dates for these events were announced last year when it was thought the country would be out of lockdown in 2021.

However, final decisions on whether these will now go ahead and in what format will be taken nearer the chosen dates and in compliance with public health guidelines.

With the continuing uncertainty, the ISA has announced it will not be publishing 2021 dates until the end of March at the earliest to allow time to plan.

In a message on its website, the ISA, headed by Catherine Gallagher, president, and Jim Harrison, secretary, said it is not empowered to make a decision to cancel all shows.

Safety is key

Ultimately, shows will need to decide for themselves whether they are able to run the events safely.

It said: "We will do all we can to help them.

"Show organisers will have many factors to consider in deciding whether or not to run and neither decision is an easy one. Member shows can be assured of the support of the ISA either way.

"A series of webinars will take place in March to consult with the member shows in each of the regions.

"At all times, we will be bound by the expert public health advise and the prevailing regulations.

We know and understand that people are missing the shows and want to know what is going to happen.

"We also eagerly anticipate a return to shows, in whatever format that is possible.

“We ask you all to have patience and bear with us until we have more clarity. Also, please try to understand the pressures that show organisers are facing and be tolerant,” it added.

Meanwhile, planning is now under way for the staging of the four-day National Ploughing Championships at Ratheniska in Laois from September 15-18.

The World Ploughing Contest is to be held in conjunction with the event to mark the 90th anniversary of the NPA, which is hopeful it can take place as scheduled.

However, NPA assistant managing director Anna Marie McHugh recently made its position clear.

“Similar to last year, we definitely won’t be going ahead if there is any risk whatsoever to the general public. That is our priority," she said.

"We will just take the hit and come back bigger and stronger next year.

There has been no decision yet on the National Ploughing Championships.

"And if the World Contest has to be postponed, our most likely next opportunity to host it will be 2023, which is not that far away either.

“After what the country has gone through in the past 12 months, I suppose our issues are small really,” she told Midlands Radio 103.

Meanwhile, Bord Bia has announced that Bloom, Ireland’s largest gardening and lifestyle festival, will not take place in the Phoenix Park Dublin from June 3-7 this year, but will be held virtually.

A programme of initiatives and online events will be held in partnership with leading garden designers and long-time festival participants.

Bord Bia chief executive Tara McCarthy said gardening has had a positive impact on many people’s mental and physical well-being throughout this difficult period.

“We are inviting the public to join us virtually again this year and safely enjoy Bord Bia Bloom from their own homes,” she said.

The 147th Longines FEI Jumping Nations Cup Dublin Horse Show has been re-scheduled for August 18-22.

It represents a move away from the traditional early August dates to facilitate the horse and riders that will be competing in the Olympic Games.

The RDS says it will continue to monitor further developments regarding Covid-19 and will adhere to Government guidelines regarding public safety.

Social benefits

Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue recently praised agricultural fairs and festivals for showcasing livestock and agricultural produce and providing wider social benefits to local communities.

He told Cork East TD Sean Sherlock in reply to a Dáil question that his department does not have a direct role in the organisation of these events.

President Michael D Higgins and Sabina Higgins at the Bord Bia Bloom festival in 2019. Picture: Chris Bellew / Fennell Photography

However, it makes a contribution through the ISA in respect of the insurance costs involved.

Mr McConalogue said his department intends to continue this financial assistance in 2021 but, at this stage, it is not possible to know the number of events that may proceed as it will be dependant on public health advice.

Since 2017, the Department of Rural and Community Development has allocated €2m to the ISA to assist with the running costs of shows.

Last year, the then minister Michael Ring asked the ISA to hold in trust the €600,000 he had allocated for 2020, when the events were subsequently cancelled, so that it can be used in 2021 if the shows go ahead.

Mr Ring said agricultural shows are a great celebration of all that is good about rural Ireland. They provide a welcome boost for local economies and attract visitors to support rural communities.

“Many shows have experienced disruption before and have bounced back through the efforts and resilience of local organisers.

“I have no doubt that this will be the case again when the Covid-19 pandemic has passed, and we can gather safely in our communities once more in line with public health advice,” he said.