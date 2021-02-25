Long-term leasing of land has surged due to rental exemption

Long-term leasing of land has surged in popularity since the government introduced favourable tax incentives on the rental income for landlords in 2015.

To qualify for the long-term income tax exemption scheme, the Revenue Commissioners have advised that a lease must:

Be in writing.

Contain the names and addresses of the landlord and tenant.

Specify the acreage, address, location etc. of the land.

Set out the terms of the lease.

Signed by the lessor, lessee, and independent witnesses.

The lease must be for a definite term of five years or more.

Leases between close relatives do not qualify.

A company may be an eligible tenant, provided it is not connected with or controlled by the landlord

A lease document is a written legal agreement between a lessor (the landowner or landlord) and a lessee (the active farmer or tenant). The lease sets out the obligations of both parties during the period of the lease, providing useful legal protection to all parties. The lease must be signed by both parties. Signatures on the lease must be witnessed by an independent person or persons. A lease must be in writing in order to avail of the favourable income tax exemptions.

While lease agreement templates are readily available, and the Irish Farmers Association (IFA) has produced a precedent master agricultural lease, it is advisable to seek the advice of a solicitor in order to adapt the lease agreement to the specific needs of both the lessor and the lessee in each individual case. We recommend that farmers consider the following points when entering into a lease agreement:

1. The lands leased should be agreed beforehand, normally by referring to a folio and a map where the lands are clearly marked.

2. What is the term of the lease and how much rent is to be paid and when should the rent be paid?

3. Is there a rent review clause? A farmer may be reluctant to become locked into high or low land rents. This can be rectified by making provision in the lease for regular rent reviews during the term of the lease.

4. The specific purpose such as tillage or grazing for which the lessee intends to use the lands should be set out in the lease.

5. The lease must provide that insurance is in place, in order that the lessor is indemnified for all claims or liabilities arising from the lessee’s user of the property.

It is also important that the lessor has his or her own public liability insurance.

The lessor will also need to take out insurance.

6. A lessee should not have a right to sub-let the land without the lessor’s prior written consent, and this should be provided for in the lease.

7. It is important that there is provision in the lease covering the manner and time in which notice of termination by either party must be served if either party wishes to end the lease.

8. It is important to make provision for all eventualities in the lease, such as a child who wishes to construct a dwelling house on part of the lands.

It is important that the tenant is agreeable to releasing a site from the lands if a child requires it, in time.

A common fear among farmers is that a tenant can make a claim for squatter’s rights over their land.

There is nothing to fear.

A claim for squatter’s rights is impossible if rent is being paid for the land on a regular basis. A lease protects the security of the land. It is always advisable to have a written lease in place.