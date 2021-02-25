Long-term leasing of land has surged due to rental exemption

- Be in writing.
- Contain the names and addresses of the landlord and tenant.
- Specify the acreage, address, location etc. of the land.
- Set out the terms of the lease.
- Signed by the lessor, lessee, and independent witnesses.
- The lease must be for a definite term of five years or more.
- Leases between close relatives do not qualify.
- A company may be an eligible tenant, provided it is not connected with or controlled by the landlord
- Karen Walsh, from a farming background, is a solicitor practicing in Walsh & Partners, Solicitors, 17, South Mall, Cork (021-4270200), and author of ‘Farming and the Law’. Walsh & Partners also specialises in personal injury claims, conveyancing, probate and family law.
- Email: info@walshandpartners.ie Web: www.walshandpartners.ie