Cork farmer's malting barley production skills rewarded in Dairygold competition

Castletownroche, Co Cork farmer David O’Gorman is the overall winner of this year’s Dairygold Malting Barley Competition.

David, who farms on the banks of the Blackwater river, consistently produces excellent quality grain while prioritising the environment by protecting waterways and biodiversity.

A crop rotation which includes protein beans helped earn him this prestigious title.

David farms 150 acres, alongside running his DGAS Agricultural Services business.

Last year, the farm grew 35 acres of malting barley, 14 acres of beans, 42 acres of spring feed barley, 43 acres of winter barley, and 16 acres of winter wheat. Beans are usually followed by winter wheat, then winter barley, and back to spring malting in year three, as he can manage the protein element of the crop with more certainty.

Top malting barley grower David O’Gorman with Dairygold Area Sales Manager Michael English.

David achieved 3.2 tonnes per acre of high-quality malting barley on average in last year’s harvest, and attributes a lot of his success to focusing on soil fertility down through the years. Soil samples are taken regularly and, based on these results, a crop nutrient plan is formed, with advice from Margaret O’Callaghan in Fermoy and Area Sales Manager

Michael English, ensuring optimum soil health.

“David’s attention to detail is obvious and commendable. His planning, technical and machinery expertise as well as record keeping is very impressive”, said Dairygold’s Head of Commercial Seamus O’Mahony.

“He has embraced environmental schemes and has developed an impressive knowledge of what the soil has to offer when cared for and nourished in a way that brings the best out from it.

“Carefully balanced care of the environment confirms in our view that he is the overall winner of the 2020 Dairygold Malting Barley Competition, he excelled in all scores.”

Dairygold Co-Op Chairman John O’Gorman congratulated David and thanked all four finalists for their efforts.

“It is very important that all tillage growers get the opportunity to showcase their sustainability credentials, the standards they achieve in husbandry.

Dairygold Tillage and Beef Business Manager Liam Leahy said the malting barley competition is a great opportunity to showcase the standard of grain produced by the co-op’s growers.

“The diversity of the contestants was impressive, varying from large specialist tillage farmers to relatively small mixed livestock tillage farms.

“The traceability and authenticity of Dairygold’s malting barley augers well for the future sustainability of the product.”