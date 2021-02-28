Convergence one of many landmines for agriculture ministers to avoid before the new CAP arrives in 2023

Farmers examining their 2021 Basic Payment Scheme information packs received in the post recently may have missed the reduction of 2.05% in the value of their payment entitlements.

This cut happened at EU level, in the agreement reached on the EU Budget last October.

Irish farmers may not have noticed it, even if the cut amounts to €24,826,853 of the €1,211,066,000 they receive annually in EU direct payments.

That annual €1.2bn handout has been so pock-marked over the years by crisis reserve deductions (which were paid back to farmers later) that some farmers will have given up on the deductions small print.

However, this 2.05% won’t be given back, it’s money gone from the CAP, as the EU scrambled to find enough funds for Covid recovery and a hundred other areas for spending.

After that shock, Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue was glad to leave the area of EU payments settle as best as possible, an understandable move, as people had enough to worry about in the form of Brexit and Covid-19, for example.

At least, that is the reason Minister McConalogue gives for sparing farmers the excitements of convergence (good for some, bad for others) in 2021 and 2022.

Convergence is the established process to redistribute and flatten the value of CAP payment entitlements.

Already in Ireland, some €93m has been redistributed by convergence from farmers with payment entitlements values above the national average, to farmers that were below the national average in order to

raise the latter's value of payment entitlements.

Convergence was implemented over the five years of the Basic Payment Scheme, which ended in 2019.

Minister McConalogue says the ongoing three-year “rest period” without convergence has provided some time for consultation with farmers on this important issue, along with some much-needed stability.

“It is clear that the new CAP regulations will continue with the convergence process, and I will be carefully monitoring progress, with the aim of obtaining the best outcome for Irish farmers.”

The transitional regulation at EU level for 2021 and 2022 allowed Member States to implement internal convergence of payment entitlements at their own discretion.

The Minister cleverly avoided controversy, by choosing to rest internal convergence in Ireland.

There hasn't been a big reaction to that move. although the majority of farmers probably gain from convergence. However, in the Dail recently, the Sinn Fein TD for Cavan-Monaghan, Matt Carthy, said the Minister not proceeding with convergence in the transition period is “extremely disappointing, particularly for farmers in his own county, the vast majority of whom would be better off with convergence”.

Deputy Carthy said, “There is an imbalance and unfairness at the heart of the CAP. Most farmers are struggling to make ends meet, yet a small number of corporate entities are drawing down very significant levels of funding.”

However, in these matters, agriculture ministers are wise to let sleeping dogs lie.

After all, there will be more than enough landmines for them to negotiate before the new CAP comes into force on 2023.

Every deviation away from the EU payments status quo leaves some farmers unhappy, others happy.

All ministers can do is consult fully with farmers, before adjusting payments.

Transition arrangements have already upset the applecart for some agriculture ministers across Europe.

Farmer protests are on the way in Slovakia, where the agriculture minister, Ján Micovsky, wanted a major shift of EU farm subsidies to favour small farms.

Even though Slovakia has the most concentrated allocation of farm subsidies across the EU, with 20% of farms receiving 94% of direct payments, farmers fiercely resisted the Minister's moves to change the allocation.

The Government wanted to use an option in CAP proposals to overnight give all farmers an additional redistributive payment of €150 for the first 28 hectares.

However, a backlash by large farmers and coalition partners has forced Micovsky to back down, and lower his ambitions to support small farmers.

The extra subsidy for small farmers will not reach €156 per hectare, only an additional €50 per hectare.

Every farmer will receive a higher subsidy for the first 28 hectares of their land, meaning that for the next two years, large farms will not lose subsidies but will receive more.

Meanwhile, in Spain, transitional CAP arrangements have enraged farmers in the province of Andalusia, who claim they will lose €78 million due to new rules.

Such are the traps for unwary agriculture ministers.

Minister Micovsky’s redistributive payment decisions has broken several commitments featured in his government’s programme. The cabinet led by his party colleague Igor Matovic, for example, had promised to reduce support for large farms in favour of small ones.

Micovsky has also announced Slovakia will not introduce capping of direct payments for the largest farms during the CAP transition period to 2023, thus breaking a third promise of his own programme for the agri-food sector.

Farmers have long criticised Slovakia’s government for making important decisions without prior consultation with experts and farming communities.

Minister McConalogue will make sure that mistake is not repeated in Ireland.

Looking ahead to the even bigger decisions on how the 2023 CAP will be operated in Ireland, McConalogue has wisely said no more than he wants to ensure the best possible outcome for Irish farmers.