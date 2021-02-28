Newborn traveller whose misadventure came to a sad end

I was waiting at Nobb Hill for our details to be checked, before we were allowed to enter the Serengeti Wildlife Park.

The heat was bearable, with the sun high in the sky. There were jeeps everywhere carrying people of all nationalities, and the gaggle of different languages was amazing.

Then a telephone rang. Where am I? …

I struggled to wake up, and realised that my mobile phone was ringing beside my bed.

What time is it? Two in the morning in the middle of a dreamy night’s sleep, interrupted by the telephone!

Thomas was in trouble with a heifer calving.

He couldn’t find the head or legs when he put his hand in.

I had woken sufficiently to let Thomas know that I would be out straight away.

I swung out of bed so that I would not return to Nobb Hill, although it was very tempting.

As I left the house and headed for the jeep, the rain was sheeting, driven by a gale force wind. On the journey out to Thomas, I encountered more floods on the road than I had seen in quite a while.

Having pulled in as close as I could to the calving area, I grabbed everything I needed for the job, and ducked into the shed to put on the wellies and leggings, topped with a disposable gown.

I had initially found it hard to get used to wearing the face mask, but needs must and now it had become an automatic accessory.

The heifer was fairly lively around the calving pen, but a bucket of nuts was all that was needed to entice her into the head gate.

She was a lovely heifer and was well sprung up.

With a generous helping of lube on the arm-length gloves, I went about my investigation.

I was surprised to find loads of cotyledons and no obvious calf.

I stretched in further, and found the womb beginning to narrow and bend into the horn.

I began to wonder, what is going on here?

Is this still part of my dream?

I decided to check through the rectum.

As I did, I found a rapidly contracting womb, about the size of a basketball.

“Thomas! I’m afraid there is no calf in there. How long is she in this calving pen?”

We checked the substantial bedding in the calving pen for any sign of a calf.

Thomas told me that initially he couldn’t find the calf, and went to make the call.

When he returned, the afterbirth was gone as well. She must have eaten it!

We searched the next pen, which contained a few more expectant mothers waiting to get in to the calving pen.

There was no sign of anything there and there seemed to be very little room for anything to escape from there.

Maybe she had calved in the cubicle house before she had been driven in to the calving area?

It was a long shot, but not beyond the bounds of probability.

There is always a percentage born out there, unexpectedly.

I felt guilty upsetting the rest of the herd in the middle of the night, but we had to find the calf.

However, there was no sign of the newborn.

In the morning, I received a text from Thomas telling me that, in the light of day, he had located the calf from the previous night.

He had apparently wandered in the dark, and had actually made it four hundred yards out into the field beside the buildings.

Unfortunately, exposure to the elements had gotten the better of him, and he succumbed.

Maybe a surveillance system could have shed some light on what had happened, and alerted us to look in one particular direction, but not too many have these in place.

Paul Redmond, MVB, MRCVS, Cert DHH, works at Duntahane Veterinary Clinic, Fermoy.