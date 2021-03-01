Strong interest anticipated in 114-acre farm close to Cork city

A 114-acre residential farm within 15km of Cork City centre should cause a lot of potential buyers to sit up and listen.

Cork city-based agents Irish & European are introducing this farm to the market at a time of general uncertainty but there’s certainly plenty of interest already brewing for this substantial holding, according to selling agent Trevor McCarthy:

“It’s early days yet but we’d expect interest to be very strong, given the quality and location of it,” says Trevor of the farm, which is located in the townland of Ballingohig, 2km from the village of Knockraha and 7km north of the satellite town of Glanmire.

“One of the advantages of this holding is that it’s on two sides of a public road so that it lends itself to being subdivided.

"It has road frontage onto two separate roads, in fact. It’s all in grass and it’s easily accessed from Glanmire and Knockraha.”

The outbuildings include one modern shed (a slatted unit measuring 90x60 feet) in excellent condition and the others are in need of an upgrade, according to the selling agent.

The Butlerstown River forms part of the boundary on the southern side of the holding.

“There is a residence which is in need of renovation, but that gives you a ‘planning permission’, as it were.”

The land is suitable for any enterprise and is level, fertile, well-managed and farmed to a high standard.

Electricity and water included. The price guide (in the region of €15,000/acre) could prove conservative.