IFA's new  structure for Munster region

William Shortall, Karol Kissane and Oisín McGlynn take on new roles in Munster with Irish Farmers Association
Fri, 26 Feb, 2021 - 08:56
Joe Dermody

The Irish Farmers' Association has announced new roles for William Shortall, Karol Kissane and Oisín McGlynn as part of a new regional staff structure for Munster.

IFA director of organisation, James Kelly, said: “This represents a change in structure with a senior regional executive for Munster working with two regional executives. This model gives us a good balance of experience and fresh thinking for a modern IFA.” 

William Shortall has been appointed as a senior regional executive for Munster. He brings has over 15 years’ experience in IFA as a regional executive, working with IFA countryside and as a health and safety executive.

Karol Kissane has been appointed as regional executive for Cork and Kerry. He has a degree in Business Studies. He worked off farm for a number of years, qualifying as an accountant and a tax adviser. He is a 2018 Nuffield Scholar and returned to farm in Kerry in 2013. Recently, Karol has been involved with the online platform, Agri Insider, running farm webinars and events.

Oisín McGlynn has been appointed as regional executive for North and South Tipperary, Limerick and Clare. Oisin has a degree in Agricultural Science from UCD. He is currently working as a dairy advisor with Teagasc in Wexford, where he leads discussion groups and works on farm schemes. Prior to that, he worked with Teagasc in Limerick and in Kilkenny. He completed a Walsh Scholarship masters with Teagasc and UCD in 2019.

