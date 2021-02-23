Irish pig price stable this week

IFA said the Irish pig price remained stable at €1.52-1.54/kg so far this week, and welcomed the first sign of positivity in the EU market for some time, a 2c/kg increase in Germany, albeit from the low starting point of about €1.20.
Pig farmers will hope a backlog of factory-ready pigs in the main EU pig-producing countries will continue to recede, and that China will accept the EU case for regionalisation that would allow the return of the vast majority of German pork being exported to China.
Sow prices have advanced 4c to 58c-64c/kg deadweight, according to IFA.
Since the start of February, EU sow prices have moved up a little in a couple of key member states.
In Germany, sow slaughter levels have been relatively high this year, due to the difficult financial position of pig farmers.
The latest census results from Germany show a declining breeding herd, and a sharp fall has also been reported in the Netherlands.
Increased sow culling suggests there is a possible tightening of EU finished pig supplies ahead.