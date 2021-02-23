Dry cow diet analysis is the basis for any milk fever prevention plan

Each year, throughout February and March, the Alltech nutrition team receives a huge amount of queries about overcoming clinical and sub-clinical milk fevers at the farm level.

It is one of the most important disorders affecting transition cows in terms of short and long-term health, but is also critical for ensuring that cows meet their potential in the lactation that follows.

While the causes, treatments and preventative measures for milk fever are generally well-known, milk fever is still prevalent across a number of herds in Ireland.

Farmers should target to have less than 2% of their herds with milk fever.

For every case of clinical milk fever occurring on farms, there can be up to 10 sub-clinical cases, which will affect cow health and performance in the lactation that follows.

For a farm with 100 cows that has 2% in milk fever, there will be an additional 12–20 sub-clinical cases.

Milk fever can be a serious metabolic disorder and can sometimes lead to death.

However, milk fever and sub-clinical milk fever can also lead to immune suppression and a negative energy balance, along with many other issues associated with freshly calved cows.

Research compiled by University College Dublin has shown that milk fever can cost €392 per individual case, highlighting the economic consequences of this at farm level.

What is milk fever?

Milk fever, or hypocalcemia, is a metabolic disorder that occurs when blood calcium concentrations become too low to support the functions of nerve cells and muscle contractions. Due to the onset of milk production around the time of calving, the demand for calcium is high, and milk fever is characterised by reduced blood calcium levels.

Calcium is one of the most abundant minerals in a cow, but with more than 95% of it present in the bones, making it hard to access.

Furthermore, the cow’s normal reserve pool of calcium is about 2.5–3.5g, and cows can only afford to lose approximately half of that before the onset of milk fever. With a single litre of colostrum containing over 2g of calcium, and cows producing close to 10 litres in total, it is critical that the cow can mobilise as much calcium from the bone as possible as it approaches calving. If this does not happen, extra calcium will need to be supplemented, or the cow will be affected by milk fever.

Preventing milk fever

To understand how to prevent milk fever, it is important to understand some of the key minerals linked to the issue. An analysis of the dry cow diet is the basis for any dry cow prevention plan regarding milk fever. Getting a silage analysis with a full mineral profile is essential to determine the cow’s requirements.

Calcium

To prevent milk fever, before calving, we essentially need to implement a diet that will bring the cow’s metabolism into a calcium-deficient state.

This will activate hormones that force the cow to mobilise calcium from the bone into the blood to meet her requirements when she calves. To implement this, farmers need to ensure that little or no calcium goes into the dry cow diet.

There will be a certain amount in the grass silage, but this should be monitored with mineral analysis. Dry-cow mineral packs should contain little or no calcium.

Along with that, farmers must also be aware that silage with a high clover content can contain a high level of calcium. Citrus pulp and beet pulp also contain a certain amount of calcium, and should be avoided before cows calve.

Magnesium

Magnesium is an important mineral for dry cows pre-calving in the prevention of milk fever. Magnesium helps to mobilise calcium from the bone in pre-calving cows.

Magnesium should be supplied via a pre-calving mineral pack at 30g/per head/day. Ideally, the cow will be receiving 40 or more g/day when the silage magnesium content is included.

Studies have shown that increasing dietary magnesium from 0.3% to 0.4% of the cow’s total diet reduces its milk fever risk by approximately 62%. Therefore, we can assume that a cow needs to be provided with a diet of at least 40g of magnesium per day to prevent milk fever.

Potassium

A mineral that should be noted on the silage analysis is potassium. High potassium levels slow down the absorption of magnesium, which, in turn, negatively impacts calcium mobilisation from the bone.

High potassium levels can be present in silage as a result of high levels of slurry being applied to grass in the spring. Soil analysis should also be taken into consideration here, and particular attention should be paid to grassland between indexes 3 and 4 for potassium levels.

Silage analysis should ideally show potassium levels of 2% or less, and any silage with more than that may necessitate an additional magnesium source, or some other source of forage to dilute the potassium.

Cow body condition

Cow body condition scores (BCS) are another key aspect that will impact the incidence of milk fever on-farm.

Ideally, we want cows calving down at a BCS of 3.25, which will ensure that they are fit, not fat.

This will ensure that calving down will take place without any issue, and will also help cows avoid issues in early lactation such as negative energy balance.

On a grass silage-only dry cow diet, it can be difficult to achieve a constant BCS of 3.25. A 550kg cow will eat about 14 kg of DM while dry. Assuming an energy level of 10.3 MJ — which is typical of what we would see in a 68-DMD silage — this will provide 144MJ/day in the total diet. Cows require 100MJ, and if they get 44MJ plus for 28 days, this is will put on about 27kg, or about 0.5BCS.

This doesn’t tend to be an issue in early-calving cows that may need to gain some condition, but in later-calving cows that have been dry for 10–12 weeks, it can create significant issues around calving. To overcome this, alternative low-energy forages — such as poorer-quality silage, hay or straw — are ideal, to help lower the energy content of the diet.

Management

The role of the environment is not to be underestimated in terms of the success of the transition period.

It is important to get cows off to the best start by offering them feed in the calving area, and fresh, palatable feed post-calving. Stimulating dry matter intake can be a simple control measure for combating milk fever.

Feed space is also a huge issue on many Irish farms.

Feed space requirements depend on cow type and size, but as a rule of thumb, two feet per cow is required.

Providing an area where cows can have free access to fresh, clean drinking water also helps stimulate dry matter intake in the dry cow area, the calving pens and post-calving.

Every cow should have access to a cubicle, and minimising group changes and stressors — such as moving to the home farm on the point of calving — is another factor to consider for keeping the transition process as stress-free as possible for the cow.

Treatment of milk fever

Farmers experiencing milk fever should focus on a number of key areas.

Many of these are addressed before and throughout the dry period, but there are also some simple measures can be put in place. Every farm is different, and there is no one fix that will fit all.

If cow condition has become an issue, the overall diet energy content may need to be diluted with lower-quality feeds, hay or straw.

When the potassium level reaches 2% or above in grass silage, an alternative forage may be helpful to dilute it, and providing additional magnesium or calcium may also be beneficial around calving.

Asking your vet to take a blood sample from several cows will help determine deficiencies and other areas that need addressing.

Milk fever can be managed on farms when the issue is raised on time. If milk fever has become an issue on your farm, consult your vet or nutritionist to put a milk fever prevention plan in place.