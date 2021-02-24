Minister watching livestock numbers ‘very carefully’

Methane from the livestock herd cannot increase over the next decade, as this would clearly increase global warming, said Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue this week.

“I will be watching livestock number trends very carefully and, as I indicated very recently at the IFA AGM, we are approaching the point where a mature discussion is needed to ensure environmental compliance costs are not transferred from expanding farmers to all farmers.”

His comments, in a Seanad Eireann debate, come after December 2020 Livestock Survey results released last week showed the total number of cattle fell from 6,593,500 to 6,529,400 in 2020. Dairy cows increased from 1,425,800 to 1,456,000, but “other” cows decreased from 956,900 to 922,700. There was a 1.4% increase in sheep. The overall situation is reduction in the suckler herd offsetting expansion in dairy herds, with the result that methane emissions for 2020 are unlikely to increase.

Although the government will encourage diversification away from livestock, Mr McConalogue said Ireland’s agrifood sector will remain principally based around livestock, for production of high-quality meat and milk proteins. “While consumption of these products may fall in the EU over the coming decades, global demand is expected to remain high. Ireland must occupy this space, because we can produce these products in a more carbon-efficient way than most countries throughout the world.”

On the methane produced in the rumen of grazing livestock such as cattle and sheep, he said: “We must have a serious debate about all aspects of methane.

“Methane is a potent greenhouse gas but the programme for Government recognises that it has distinct characteristics that need to be taken into account in Government policy.

“In time, I believe that a technological solution will be found that will contribute to methane reduction, mainly in the form of methane reducing feed additives and livestock breeding improvements.

“I also believe that livestock has come in for some unfair criticism in recent times. There are those within the general population who believe eating a hamburger is more detrimental to our planet that getting on an aeroplane. We need to counter this narrative.”

The minister said it will be possible for farmers to reduce emissions substantially in the coming decades, and he is keen to find ways to reward these farmers.

“We only have to look at the success of the woodland environmental fund within my department, whereby private sector companies are paying farmers to establish native woodlands. As afforestation rates increase, there will be room to expand on this scheme, creating opportunities for more farmers. However, it will not be limited to forestry. I see opportunities for the re-wetting of peat-based soils and reduction of methane from the livestock herd through use of feed additives.”

Management intensity on thousands of hectares of peat-based grassland must be altered, to allow them naturally lock up carbon. These soils are currently a net emitter of carbon.

The minister said the agri-food sector must reduce greenhouse gases, increase the carbon removal or sequestration potential of land and forests, meet ammonia targets, reduce negative impacts on water quality, and build resilient food production and land use for climate and air obligations, while meeting market expectations.

Farmers must reduce chemical nitrogen use 20% in the next decade; move to protected urea fertiliser and low-emission slurry spreading; maintain or increase tillage production; and significantly increase afforestation and organic production.