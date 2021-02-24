€1 million expected for quality Bandon farm on 61.5 acres

Farmland prices in the Bandon area in West Cork have remained very strong in recent years.

A 61.5-acre residential holding just outside the market town is new to the market, selling jointly with CCM Property Network and Ernest Forde of Clonakilty-based agents Hodnett-Forde Property Services.

The farm is in the townland of Kilbeg - just 3km to the northeast of Bandon.

It boasts extensive frontage onto the public road and the recently-dredged River Bandon.

“It’s a rare opportunity to find a nice parcel of quality farmland with a residence and running down onto the River Bandon,” says Éamonn O’Brien of CCM.

The lands are laid out in manageable divisions, with use divided between grazing and tillage.

The public road runs along the northern boundary, making the property conducive to sub-division.

“From our understanding of the property market and its different appetites and interests, we decided that the best way to do this was to offer it in three lots,” explains Éamonn.

Lot A is the residence, outbuildings and 12 acres of land that includes river frontage. With the market for those seeking a country residence with land convenient to Cork City (approximately 20 minutes’ drive away) and Bandon, this will surely tick a lot of boxes and the addition of fishing rights on the river is a rare and tempting cherry.

The private location of the residence is approached by an avenue that would be retained in the folio.

The house is in need of complete refurbishment and the outbuildings have seen better days but similar property is very hard to find.

“The residence hasn’t been lived in for some time but it’s very dry inside,” says Éamonn, “and it would lend itself to enhancement.”

Lot B consists of 28.5 acres. “This is good quality farmland,” says Éamonn. “It’s currently under a mixture of maize and pasture.” As with Lot A, the farmland includes fishing rights.

Lot C is a 21-acre holding of good quality farmland, with a similar layout in terms of the road frontage on the northern bounds and the River Bandon (with fishing rights) on the southern side.

“Farmland in West Cork will always attract a premium relative to their neighbours in the warmer soils of East Cork or the grasslands of North Cork,” says Éamonn, “and West Cork farmers have a huge appetite when good quality blocks of land come on the market.”

Interest so far has been strong and so far, there seems to be a slight tendency towards those interested in the entire holding over those interested in the individual lots.

Price guides for the three lots are as follows: Lot A (house on 12a) €300,000 - €400,000; Lot B (28.5a) €400,000 (€14k/acre); Lot C (21a) €320,000 (€15k/acre). This gives an overall price expectation in the region of €1 million.

“For the practical farmer, the lands are ready to go,” says Éamonn. “For the investor, there’s a good appetite there for renting out the land.”