Record February prices paid for hoggets in marts

Sheepmeat market report
Record February prices paid for hoggets in marts

Prices for hoggets are at record levels (for February) due to the reduced supply on the market. 

Tue, 23 Feb, 2021 - 15:22
Martin Ryan

Hogget price rises have continued at factories, with further gains of as much as 20 cents/kg.

The very tight supply of hoggets had driven prices up.

However, there are some indicators that prices may have peaked.

Only a minority of processors are quoting prices forward this week, offering up to 630 cents/kg.

But sheep farmers say the actual price paid is 650-660c, as hard sellers take advantage of the pressure on processors to get sufficient supplies.

Low entries, and record prices for late February, featured at mart sales last Monday.

There were 300 head at Corrin Mart for a very lively trade in which a new record price of €168/head was recorded for a pen of seven butchers’ hoggets weighing 58kgs.

A pen of 11 weighing 55 kgs sold for €162, and a pen of eight weighing 53 kgs made €158.

Factory type hoggets sold for up to €93 over.

There was also a small entry at Kilkenny Mart, 350 head on offer with strong prices maintained.

Butchers paid up to €97 over for hoggets.

A pen of 18 weighing 55 kgs sold for €152, while there was a top call of €153 for a pen of 20 weighing 58 kgs.

Factory hoggets sold for up to €88 over.

in the first six weeks of 2021, the number of sheep processed in Irish export plants was 9% behind the same weeks in 2020.

Live imports of lambs from Northern Ireland for direct slaughter south of the border has been 27% less than 12 months ago.

Prices for lambs are higher in the North this year, so far.

In the week ended February 13, the average factory price for sheep was €6.14/kg in Ireland, €6.79 in Great Britain, and €6.23 in Northern Ireland.

More in this section

A gardener is scattering mineral fertilizer to the soil in spring to get higher crop yield in the kitchen garden in autumn. Spring fertiliser supply warning for farmers
Rural search for reliable broadband connectivity continues Rural search for reliable broadband connectivity continues
Ulster Bank in Ireland Farmers fear potential sale of loans to vulture funds as Ulster Bank exits the market
Record February prices paid for hoggets in marts

Beef cattle prices stabilise in line with year-on-year supply  reduction

READ NOW

Latest

Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices