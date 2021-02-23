Record February prices paid for hoggets in marts

Hogget price rises have continued at factories, with further gains of as much as 20 cents/kg.

The very tight supply of hoggets had driven prices up.

However, there are some indicators that prices may have peaked.

Only a minority of processors are quoting prices forward this week, offering up to 630 cents/kg.

But sheep farmers say the actual price paid is 650-660c, as hard sellers take advantage of the pressure on processors to get sufficient supplies.

Low entries, and record prices for late February, featured at mart sales last Monday.

There were 300 head at Corrin Mart for a very lively trade in which a new record price of €168/head was recorded for a pen of seven butchers’ hoggets weighing 58kgs.

A pen of 11 weighing 55 kgs sold for €162, and a pen of eight weighing 53 kgs made €158.

Factory type hoggets sold for up to €93 over.

There was also a small entry at Kilkenny Mart, 350 head on offer with strong prices maintained.

Butchers paid up to €97 over for hoggets.

A pen of 18 weighing 55 kgs sold for €152, while there was a top call of €153 for a pen of 20 weighing 58 kgs.

Factory hoggets sold for up to €88 over.

in the first six weeks of 2021, the number of sheep processed in Irish export plants was 9% behind the same weeks in 2020.

Live imports of lambs from Northern Ireland for direct slaughter south of the border has been 27% less than 12 months ago.

Prices for lambs are higher in the North this year, so far.

In the week ended February 13, the average factory price for sheep was €6.14/kg in Ireland, €6.79 in Great Britain, and €6.23 in Northern Ireland.