Beef cattle prices stabilise in line with year-on-year supply  reduction

Beef prices at factories have stabilised at the reduced levels generally paid in recent weeks.

Strong resistance by finishers to price cuts was felt by processors trying to source cattle, resulting in an easing off in their drive to cut prices further.

Although there was a week-on-week increase in the cattle intake last week, it was still about 6,000 head per week behind the corresponding weeks in 2020, which could become a concern for processors, if market demand recovers and supply remains tight.

Demand in the UK had steadied, and Irish processors are trying to assess the likely full impact of the new post-Brexit market environment.

With farming leaders having strongly reacted to the beef cattle price cuts which left their members under pressure to secure a reasonable profit margin from winter finishing, processors will also be careful not to allow price resistance to overheat, because of the possible consequences.

Taking all these trends into account, it is understandable that processors have settled on stabilising base prices at last week’s level, for the moment.

For the most part, a base price of 370 cents/kg is offered for steers.

It is difficult to secure more, but quality assurance, and the breed bonus for Hereford and Angus crosses, can add a sizeable price benefit.

Rumours that the breed bonus payments for Angus and Hereford were under pressure have been strongly refuted, as “scaremongering” by finishers and sources close to the breed schemes.

Up to 1,000 Hereford Prime cattle per week are being processed at factories, a great success for the breed, delivering benefits for finishers.

The base for heifers is being quoted at 370-375 cents/kg, with most lots understood to be moving at the higher level.

Prices for young bulls are unchanged this week, with Rs at 360 cents/kg.

The young bull intake is being controlled at levels sufficient to meet market requirements.

The trade for cows is also similar to last week, with good interest at factories in getting supplies.

Better quality R-grade cows are making 330 cents/kg with O-grade ranging from 300 to 315 cents/kg, and P-grade from 290 cents/kg.

The beef intake for last week was 33,236 head, with all categories well down on the same week last year.

There were 10,810 steers, 9,236 heifers, 3,624 young bulls, and 6,334 cows in the intake.

Live cattle exports in 2021 have started off slowly, back by 14% for the first five weeks, compared to 12 months ago, with only 9,084 head exported, of which 61% went to Northern Ireland.

The trade to Northern Ireland has continued to perform strongly, at up to 1,566 head per week, mostly calves and store cattle for further feeding.

The intra-EU trade of Irish dairy calves is expected to pick up as the calving season gathers momentum.