High TPI ranking makes Ireland a sustainability leader

At last, some good news about Ireland, including that we are 10th best of 72 countries for biodiversity.

That’s a relief for farmers, after many have accused them of killing off wildlife.

Such critics will be amazed that Ireland is ranked 9th for biodiversity on land, and 4th for biodiversity in freshwater.

They will probably wonder how bad the other 71 nations in the rankings must be for biodiversity.

However, farmers will welcome the good news, they had been beaten down by criticisms condemning them as the destroyers of the environment.

One must be thankful for small blessings, and for Ireland, they far outweigh the brickbats in the Transitions Performance Index (TPI) rankings published by the EU Commission, designed for monitoring progress towards achieving sustainable development goals.

The TPI is part of the groundwork for the EU Green Deal plan to make the EU’s economy sustainable, by turning climate and environmental challenges into opportunities, in a transition that is just and inclusive for all. The EU says that transition is about economies that work for people, creating the conditions to progress towards achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

The EU believes four transitions are needed, in the economy, the social sphere, the environment, and in governance, to progress to sustainability.

The TPI measures these transitions, using tools such as Eurostat’s 110 indicators on sustainable development in the EU, but extending measurement to 72 countries which account for 91% of world GDP, using 10 years of data (2010-2019).

The TPI results allow the ranking of countries on a comparable basis.

And remarkably, Ireland is ranked third in the EU and fifth in the world (at least, it is remarkable if your expectations have been lowered by our doom merchants).

Ireland is among the leaders in eight of the 16 sub-pillars which determine the final TPI ranking.

It is ranked No 2 for industrial base, beside South Korea, Japan, and China.

Industrial base (represented by a country’s manufacturing gross value added, and patents filed) is considered important for sustainability, by enabling local production, innovative solutions, and increased resilience. Local production protects the environment, by minimising transport and greenhouse-gas emissions. So, smart, innovative, and sustainable industry in Europe is a key Green Deal objective.

Ireland is rated in the top five for economic transition (making the economy work for prosperity), along with Switzerland, Sweden, South Korea, and Denmark.

The point is made that economic transformation is required for sufficient funding for environmental transformation, while securing jobs, housing, food, etc.

For measuring environmental transition, the EU team behind the TPI admit the upper goalposts have been set at moderate levels, for the purposes of gauging countries’ progress. So it’s only a provisional assessment. Rankings are based on reduction of greenhouse gas, protection of biodiversity, resource efficiency, and energy productivity.

Ireland is ranked seventh of 72, with leadership positions for biodiversity and energy productivity.

The UK, Switzerland, Italy, and Malta are rated leaders in environmental transition, with a balanced high performance on the four indicators (except for Switzerland’s biodiversity protection, rated only as moderate). The Netherlands, Denmark, Ireland, Albania, Spain, France, Latvia, Colombia, Croatia, Japan, and Greece are rated strong performers, quite balanced across the indicators, apart from resource productivity, which is weak for nearly all countries.

At the other end of the scale, countries with moderate or weak performance in three or four dimensions include Malaysia, the US, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, China, New Zealand, Russia, Australia, Iceland, Canada.

On biodiversity, Ireland is ranked 10th out of 72 countries, based on the percentage of protected key biodiversity areas (including fourth of 72 for freshwater biodiversity).

But Ireland is ranked only 61st for emissions reduction, and 54th for pesticide use per area of cropland.

Ireland is rated 16.8% for environmental transition progress from 2010 to 2019, beating the average progress of 13.3%.

With Ireland ranked 20th for social transition, and 13th for governance transition, our strengths are in economic transition (fifth) and environmental transition (seventh). It was our performance in these areas that enabled us make the most substantial TPI improvement of all countries included, from 2010 to 2019, gaining six places, moving up to fifth place out of 72.

Along with Luxembourg, Slovakia, Estonia, the Netherlands, Czechia, Italy, Poland, Romania, Belgium, Malta, Lithuania and Germany, Ireland also progressed faster than the EU average of 6.5%.

Hence our lofty overall position of third in Europe, with only Denmark and the Netherlands ahead of us. They are rated first and second in the EU, and second and third of all 72 countries, with table topper Switzerland and fourth-placed the UK leaving us in fifth place out of 72.

The EU is rated, as a whole, better than the US and China, so it can be legitimately seen as a leader in its mission to become the first climate neutral continent by 2050, endorsed by the European Parliament and the European Council last year.

And Ireland also can claim it is a sustainability leader, thanks to its lofty TPI ranking. We should embrace the TPI concept, the EU hopes it will give the public a much-needed sense of ownership of the necessary transitions, as well as an objective benchmark to gauge progress, and evaluate the impact of adjustments along the road to sustainability.

Gross Domestic Product was adequate when maximising growth was the primary goal, but TPI is seen as the new common compass that allows countries to make their choices, based on the economic, the social, the environmental, and the governance transitions.

Its 25 indicators (20 hard data and five indices) were computed by specialised international organisations such as the World Bank, the IMF and United Nations specialised agencies, and NGOs. The methodology is public, and the data is accessible, in order to build confidence in its impartiality and to facilitate input for further improvement.