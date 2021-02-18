Marrying again can be more legally complex but a pre-nuptial agreement can give  peace of mind

Marriage rates among older people have continued to increase. This may be because we now live longer, healthier lives.

But there is the added incentive of avoiding inheritance tax between each other. Marrying later in life often means spouses these days are more likely to have built up substantial assets, for example, business, property and pensions, either through investment, success in business, or inheritance.

Older couples and divorcees are also more likely to have children from previous marriages or other relationships, who they wish to leave assets to on death.

Consequently, there is a lot more at stake in terms of financial consequences, if a marriage fails. So a pre-nuptial agreement is a very valuable agreement for second (or subsequent) marriage or for parties who have built up significant assets by the time of the marriage.

When a marriage breaks down, a court decides on how to divide the assets of a couple, in the event that an agreement cannot be reached between the parties.

As it currently stands, the law provides that proper provision must be made, having regard to the circumstances that exist, for the spouses and the dependent children.

The welfare of the child is paramount in family law.

When deciding on ‘proper provision’, the court shall, in particular, have regard to a number of matters, including the length of the marriage, the contribution both parties made to the marriage (financial or otherwise), the current and likely future income, the earning capacity and assets of each party, and the accommodation needs of both parties. Each case is decided on its own particular facts and circumstances.

A pre-nuptial agreement could be the answer to this uncertainty. Essentially, a pre-nuptial agreement is a contract entered into by two people who are engaged to be married. The agreement typically states that the property owned by each party prior to marriage will remain theirs, should the

relationship end. It would also set out how property acquired during the relationship should be treated. In a farming situation, the goal is to protect the family farm, so an agreement might want to acknowledge that the family intends to keep the farm in the family for generations.

While a pre-nuptial agreement is not recognised under Irish law at present, this does not mean it is pointless getting one. Each case of course will depend on its own facts and circumstances.

In a divorce, if you have a properly drafted pre-nuptial agreement, the court will still, more often than not, take it into consideration when deciding how marital assets should be divided.

Certain steps must be taken for a pre-nuptial agreement to be taken into consideration by the courts.

1. Both parties must receive independent legal advice prior to signing.

2. It should be signed at least six months before the anticipated wedding.

It should not be rushed into. Both parties should be given adequate time to read, review and contemplate the agreement.

3. It should not signed under duress. Parents and parents in law should not interfere, otherwise, it may be viewed that one party or both parties may have been pressurised into signing it.

4. Full and fair financial disclosure should be made by both parties as to their assets and liabilities.

5. The agreement should be reviewed periodically, especially after a couple have children.

Marrying again is typically far more complex than the first time, as it is likely you have more assets, perhaps more children, and a life partially lived before this new person came into it.

So consider a pre-nuptial agreement, which could give you great peace of mind.