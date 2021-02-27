​​​​​Space farmers needed, no experience necessary...

I have always fancied myself as a space cadet. I'm sure you have too. Flying up there in space, or someplace, without a care in the world.

Well now an opportunity has arisen for us to reach for the stars.

The European Space Agency is on the lookout for astronauts, the more diverse the better. So that means us farmers are a shoo-in already.

No experience necessary, as full training will be given. Although having a fear of heights would not be brilliant.

Six astronauts will initially be hired, with a further 20 back-up astronauts taken on, to provide cover in case someone is sick or hungover, I suspect. The usual class of a thing, a bit like the farm relief only you won't have to get your hands dirty.

"So what makes you think you would make a good astronaut?" I hear you cry, and I never before having shown an interest in such a career.

Well, I should think my life as a farmer makes me more than qualified to travel to deep space and beyond.

For starters, my solitary life here has bestowed upon me the gift of having no fear of isolation. You could plant me on the moon for six months with no human interaction of any kind and I bet I'd come home every bit as sane as I was when I left. Human contact is overrated.

I don't mind the dark either, which is another great advantage considering how black it seems to be up there alongside the moon.

And while my sight isn't the best I have marvellous hearing, so I would be the ideal candidate to listen out for alien life on the shady part of the moon.

And if it so happens that in the finish we do find aliens, and they turn hostile, all the better! I'll catch them by the nose like an old cantankerous weanling bull and declare to them in English, or indeed in Irish if they prefer, that we come in peace. And if that doesn't calm them down, well then my big stick won't be long putting manners on the them.

You see it's all very well offering the hand of friendship on behalf of mankind, but there's nothing wrong with a swift kick up the rear end too if diplomacy falls flat.

The moon buggy is also clearly based on a farmers tractor, possibly the David Brown 996, or the Ford 3000.

And who better to get it started on a cold wintery morning up on the moon than a man who has been starting a similar yoke all his life.

Just leave a can of easy start on the lunar surface, and we will have her merrily revving away in no time.

I believe having a few qualifications under the belt wouldn't go astray either when applying for the job. So if you have a copy of your Inter Cert (as it was known in my day) or the Leaving Cert (and indeed the Green Cert too), I'd shove them all into the envelope when applying for the astronauts job.

Have no fear that you might be overqualified. You could be exactly the candidate they need.

Also who better than a farmer to grow crops where you wouldn't believe and eke out a living on the most barren outcrop? Sure aren't most of us doing the very thing already?

And finally, if you are successful in getting the job, I'd tip off the phone and ESB that you might be gone to the moon for a spell, some concession might be made when dealing with your bill.

You will hardly need the emersion on when floating around the Solar System.

While yes indeed, it's a class of job that could take you to the moon and back, it's important always to keep your feet firmly planted on the ground.