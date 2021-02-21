Rural search for reliable broadband connectivity continues

People within 5km of Whitechurch, a village 11km north of Cork city, can now avail of free wifi by parking at the front or back of the village’s Community Centre.

It may prove a popular parking spot, for remote workers, learners, and all others who need broadband connectivity.

With only a few premises in Counties Cork and Cavan yet connected to the National Broadband Plan (NBP) high-speed network, the search for reliable connectivity continues for most in rural areas.

The Whitechurch Community Centre is one of the Broadband Connection Points (BCPs) installed in advance of the full national roll-out of the NBP’s fibre-to-the-home network.

Around the country, 113 BCPs are connected and ‘live’ with both internal and external broadband access, according to National Broadband Ireland, the company delivering the NBP.

Some BCPs offer a service where people can rent a desk etc for the day if working or studying remotely.

But, due to the Covid-19 lockdown, BCPs may only be accessible from the car park, for free high-speed broadband.

Local enquiries should be made about connectivity at Co Cork locations such as Ballindangan Community Centre, Mitchelstown; Aghabullogue Community Centre (near Donoughmore); Castletownkenneigh Community Centre, Enniskeane; Lisavaird Community Centre, Clonakilty; and TO Park Labbamollaga, Kilmallock.

BCPs have been connected at these locations, according to a recent Dáil statement by Communications Minister Eamonn Ryan.

He said BCP sites in Co Kerry have been connected at Cable Sation and Chapeltown on Valentia Island, and at Kielduff Community Centre, Tralee.

The Valentia Island community centre at Chapeltown has a state of the art wifi hub with laptops, printing facilities and a projector, for six individual work stations and in one private office, plus kitchen and bathroom.

Kerry County Council has launched a survey for learners and remote workers who need community access to wifi.

The council will analyse the survey data in order to decide where new broadband connection points will be set up.

In Co Cork, Minister Ryan said the first fibre-to-the-home connections were in the Carrigaline area, where some 300 premises are currently eligible for connection, with NBI advising that a further 373 premises will be eligible for connection by 1 March 2021.

He was answering a Dáil question by Cork South West Social Democrats TD Holly Cairns.

Meanwhile, Aontas, the national adult learning organisation, has revealed another setback for reliable and unlimited wifi/internet during the lockdown.

It says a 2020 lockdown commitment by mobile data providers to offer unlimited mobile data to remote learners is no longer available.

It was one of the emergency support measures put in place early in the pandemic, to ensure educational access for lt learners.

IBEC had announced in April 2020 that mobile data providers would offer affordable unlimited data packages to anyone who relied on mobile data to complete online learning.

This meant that were no penalties for learners to move plans, and if learners were already on a set plan, they could temporarily change plans without penalty.

Other than some limitations on pay-as-you-go plans, most providers offered plan options throughout the 2020 Level 5 restrictions and beyond.

For learners unhappy with offers, there was an escalation procedure to seek assistance by contacting ComReg.

However, it has become evident to Aontas this year that formal guarantees were not maintained, despite 2021 bringing the strictest and longest period of Covid-19 restrictions the country has experienced to date.

Aontas has called for a recommitment to the promises made by data providers in the first phase of the lockdown, to ensure all learners, particularly the most vulnerable learner cohorts, have access to unlimited mobile data.

Aontas has requested that the government work collaboratively with providers to have this commitment immediately reinstated.

Meanwhile, the EU Commission has said almost one-third of SMEs (compared to only 19% in the EU-27) find the lack of IT infrastructure in Ireland an obstacle to expansion or relocation in the country, and Ireland is one of the EU’s most expensive countries for broadband.

The Commission says Ireland performs weakly for provision of high capacity broadband networks, at 21%, less than half the EU average of 44%.

In rural areas, this coverage is substantially lower, only 7% versus a 20% EU average.

However, some broadband is now available to 90% of rural households, whereas it was non-existent in rural Ireland back in 2011, said the Commission.

However, today’s businesses often need access to very high capacity networks.