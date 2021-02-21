Suckler herd falls to 922,700

Livestock Survey for December 2020 released this week
Sun, 21 Feb, 2021 - 11:00
Stephen Cadogan

The number of suckler cows decreased by about 34,200 (3.6%) in 2020, according to the results of the December 2020 Livestock Survey released this week by the Central Statistics Office.

The two-year results for “dairy cows” and “other cows” reveal the end-of-year count steadily increasing for the former, from 1,369,100 on December 31, 2018, to 1,456,000 on December 31, 2020, while the latter steadily declined, from 982,300 to 922,700.

The total number of cattle fell from 6,593,500 to 6,529,400.

The biggest one-year change, in 2020, was in cattle aged two years and over (excluding cows and bulls), with males down by 32.1% (from 170,600 to 115,800) and females by 11.9% (from 260,900 to 229,700).

Cattle under one year on December 31 increased 7.7% for males, from 948,500 14 months ago to 906,400 at the end of 2020. For females, they increased 2.3%, from 1,056,000 to 1,080,000.

The December 2020 Livestock Survey also revealed pigs increased 4% in 2020, to 1,678,600.

Breeding pigs increased 2%, non-breeding pigs 4.3%.

The number of sheep at the end of 2020 was 3,862,500, increased during the year by 53,100 (1.4%). 

Breeding sheep increased 2.2%, other sheep decreased 0.4%.

Irish farmers look to low-cost grass as grain prices approach seven-year high

