Suckler herd falls to 922,700

The number of suckler cows decreased by about 34,200 (3.6%) in 2020, according to the results of the December 2020 Livestock Survey released this week by the Central Statistics Office.

The two-year results for “dairy cows” and “other cows” reveal the end-of-year count steadily increasing for the former, from 1,369,100 on December 31, 2018, to 1,456,000 on December 31, 2020, while the latter steadily declined, from 982,300 to 922,700.