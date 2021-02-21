Breeding beats feeding for suckler profitability...

Breeding improvements have added €71 to the profitability of each suckler cow on the average Irish farm, according to Teagasc.

And the top 10% of suckler farmers are earning an extra €285 per cow, says Teagasc beef specialist Martina Harrington.

And what is more profitable is more sustainable, because the estimated greenhouse gas emissions (GHGs) per kg of beef live weight produced have fallen.

The efficiency improvements which boost profit also reduce the GHG emission intensity of suckler farms.

From 2014 to 2020 on the average farm, GHG emission intensity has dropped by about 6.6%.

For the top 10% of suckler farms, in 2020 compared to 2014, there is a drop of 14-20% in the kgs of carbon dioxide equivalent per kg of gain.

Most of this drop in GHG emissions comes from the increase in calves per cow per year, which means there are fewer unproductive cows on the farm emitting GHGs.

Farmers who are members of the Irish Cattle Breeding Federation’s (ICBF) Herdplus programme can check out how well they did in improving profit and sustainability, on the five-year trend report sent to them recently.

This allows them assess the breeding performance of their suckler herd from 2016 to 2020, and to benchmark their herd against the national average, and against the top 10% of suckler herds, for replacement index, calving interval, calves per cow per year, heifers calved at 22-26 months, and the six-week calving rate.

See where you are, and then look at what you can do to try and push your herd up towards the top 10%, put more money in your pocket, and reduce GHG emission from your farm, advised Martina Harrington.

Possible routes to improvement are feeding top quality silage (over 70% DMD) after calving and getting cows to grass as soon as possible; feeding first time calvers 1-2kg of meal until grass; feeding a top quality pre-calving mineral; restricted suckling to bring cows back in heat faster, using easy calving bulls; getting yearling heifers to grass fast, so they reach 60% of mature body weight for bulling at 15 months; using up-to-date vaccines; and checking stock bulls are in good working order

Five-year trend reports show the top 10% of suckler farmers achieve 1.04 calves per cow per year, 75% of their heifers calving between 22 and 26 months old, and 94% of cows calving in six weeks.

On average, since 2014, across all suckler herds, there has been an increase of 0.08 calves per cow per year (worth about €70 per cow), the calving interval dropped by 11 days, the percentage of heifers calved between 22 and 26 months increased by 7%, with the age at first calving dropping by two weeks (worth €3 per cow).