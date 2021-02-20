Irish pig farmers quietly optimistic

The Irish pig price remained stable at €1.52-1.54/kg this week. But it is 40c off the price of 12 months ago, worth a €13,000 per week revenue reduction for the average pig farm.
Meanwhile, the price increase for feedstuffs has left pig farmers back at break-even.
But the outlook is improving, according to IFA, thanks to strong retail and export demand.
Sow prices are at 54-60 /kg of deadweight, according to IFA.
Irish pig prices have been running 18% ahead of the EU average, which is dragged down by a price of €1.20c/kg in Germany, where a backlog of pigs for slaughter is now easing, according to IFA.
But a similar backlog in the UK, mainly due to Brexit restriction of exports to the EU, has left roughly 100,000 pigs “stuck” on UK farms at the moment, and average carcase weights recently topped 90kg due to delays.
Most UK pig farmers are losing about 20p/kg, partly due to rapidly rising feed and straw costs.
