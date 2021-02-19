Brexit will test the food chain, before the EU will try to dismantle and rebuild it

Check the information on your bread wrapper, and you will probably read that wheat flour from the EU and from outside the EU is one of the main ingredients.

For most loafs, the flour was imported mostly from Britain (with a small amount coming from the continental EU), and much of the flour was made from Canadian wheat. Sliced pans, for example, require a lot of flour made from high-protein Canadian wheat.

It comes into Ireland in big bulk tankers which deliver to the main bakeries.

A significant amount of it comes from two flour mills in Belfast, which are running at full capacity to supply the island, north and south.

It is a product with a relatively short shelf life, bakers will generally try to use it within around two weeks of it being milled.

Bakeries generally have enough flour silo storage capacity for a few days.

Although Ireland can produce the highest average wheat yields in the world, it is a high-starch but low-protein grain more suited for animal feed, and much in demand for our livestock industry.

It is too difficult to produce high-protein bread-making quality wheats here, due to our variable harvest season weather.

Only negligible amounts of Irish milling wheat for flour are produced, for supply to artisan bakeries.

The equivalent of 210,000 tonnes of milling wheat is imported as flour each year (and 427,000 tonnes of lower protein wheat for the animal feed industry, to supplement the Irish-grown supply).

We don’t bring much flour from the continental EU because the transport cost is between €800 and €1,000 extra for each tanker-trailer, as opposed to bringing it from Britain.

And the continental flour is a quite different product, made for Continental specifications.

Getting the exact flour specification from the Continent needed for Irish consumers could be challenging, even if transport was cheaper.

Our bread supply chain has evolved over the years. Like all food businesses, it depends on large volume with a relatively low profit margin at each link of the food chain.

Along the way, a number of flour mills in Ireland closed, squeezed out by a supply chain using huge distribution hubs in the UK, supplying huge customer bases.

In contrast, operations in Ireland depend on a relatively small market of five to seven million people, with the added disadvantage of being geographically distant from raw materials which have to be imported.

Such are the fairly complex supply chains on which affordable, safe, food depends.

Then, along comes something like Brexit which upsets everything.

It is now feared that our bread will increase in price by about 10%, because of Brexit changes.

Of course, the outcome would be much worse but for the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement on Christmas Eve.

In the small print of that agreement, are the rules of origin issues which have blindsided many companies, despite their diligent preparations for Brexit.

The rules of origin say if a food has raw materials over 15% which came from outside the EU or the UK, the trader loses preferential tariff access.

The flour which Ireland imports with Canadian wheat content in excess of 15% will therefore have the full import tariff of €172 per tonne imposed, which is equivalent to a 50% price increase for flour.

The Irish bakery sector is seeking a derogation from that tariff on the basis of Ireland’s unique position of not having an alternative supply, because there is no industrial milling capacity in Ireland.

Without a derogation, a 10% price rise for our most staple food, bread, is on the way.

In a business with such a low profit margin, there is not much room for manoeuvre when extra costs arise along the supply chain.

The supply chain will evolve as best it can, but the consumer will eventually have to pick up most of the bill increase.

According to the food industry, the “crazy” bread situation resulting from Brexit is that a UK bakery can now produce it and sell it in Ireland without attracting a tariff, whereas an Irish bakery has to import flour on which a tariff will apply, and will thus be at a competitive disadvantage.

Rules of origin have also ended preferential tariff access to countries with which the EU has free trade agreements for dairy products made from the mixed North and South of Ireland milk pool.

It is feared such products may also be barred from EU market tools, such as private storage aid and intervention, on which the dairy industry depends when markets are depressed.

Exporters of spirits will be similarly affected.

These and related Brexit issues will come home to roost as food companies work through stockpiles of longer shelf life products built up to get them over the Brexit teething stage.

Issues for the Irish food industry will also escalate when the UK brings in the next phases of its border controls on April 1 and July 1.

That increases the risk of imported foods such as fruit and vegetables being held up in customs, even longer than the current four hours plus of delays to get a truck out of a border control point, even with paperwork in order.

Such issues will of course be handled with the help of Ireland’s €1 billion allocation from the EU’s Brexit adjustment reserve, and Irish Government funding such as the €100m now on offer for the capital investment programme for food processing.

But the impact on a food sector already shocked by the coronavirus crisis should not be underestimated.

Pandemic lockdowns and border closures caused acute shortage across Europe of seasonal labour, and bottlenecks in the food chain.

But the EU food system proved resilient, and it is now resiliently coping as best as it can with the mountain of bureaucratic work and delays caused by Brexit.

No doubt, some consumers will go without their favourite foods, or may have to pay more for them, along the way.

However, they’d better get used to it, because even bigger changes are on the way for how we get our food.

No sooner will the system settle after Brexit than the European Green Deal and its Farm to Fork strategy will bring a new wave of disruption.

The EU is unhappy with food supply chains being too long and complex, and dependent on the global trade environment.

So the EU plans to take food chains apart and put them back together again, with less food waste, less reliance on cross-border seasonal workers, healthier consumers, less environmental impact, and better food security, even for the most vulnerable in the EU.

It’s an ambitious plan, be prepared for big changes for you, the consumer at the end of the food chain which Brussels wants to overhaul.

Get used to any Brexit changes in your diet, because Farm to Fork is on the way behind it.