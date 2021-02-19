There’s more to romance than finance...

You’ll find a lot of fellows have lately begun to talk bitterly, and moan loudly about the length of our present lockdown. Wondering if it will ever end. Wondering if it will eventually drive us all out of our minds. Wondering if Boris might come over across the pond and finally sort things out.

Well I have to laugh, for I have never heard such balderdash. We don’t need Boris. Far from it. The reality is that this long, lingering lockdown has been the greatest thing to ever happen to Ireland, and particularly in rural Ireland.

And instead of cursing Nphet and wishing our old Government would fall into a big dark hole, we should be on bended knee rejoicing that Dr Tony and all the rest are clinging onto the great lockdown the way jockey Kevin Brouder clung onto his horse at Naas the other day.

For, not only has the lockdown been excellent at preventing the spread of countless viruses and diseases of every calibre, but it has also been the greatest saver of spondulicks since the creation of the pound note.

I must confess here and now that I have never been so wealthy as I am at this present moment.

My pockets are brimming to overflowing with coinage. The way things are going, I’ll soon be passing out Rockefeller himself.

Take last weekend, for example, Valentine’s weekend.

In normal times, a weekend that would never pass without a fellow like me taking a major hit where it hurts most, in his pants.

This year, of course, things are so much different. In this house, Valentine’s Day passed by without any major financial loss suffered by your dear pal Lehane.

This year, that beautiful bouquet of flowers was out of the question, due to my isolation from florists and supermarkets of all descriptions, so a fiver was saved here already.

And another fiver was saved in avoiding the annual splurge on fancy chocolates.

No card either, so more money saved. Every way I turned, I was saving.

And on it went. No fancy meal out, for there isn’t a chip shop or burger joint open between here and Glengarriff. So another fifteen or perhaps twenty big ones remained in the pocket.

And Valentine’s Day also being my wife’s birthday, I saved on the double.

But just in case there are those about who feel I didn’t make any effort at all on the big day, think again, I did a grand job entirely. There’s more to romance than simply finance.

At about 5.30 in the evening, with the sun setting (and a round bale thrown out to the bullocks), on the most romantic day of the year, I pulled out my old squeeze box, and for the next two and a half hours solid I romanced herself with a selection of jigs and reels the likes of which would put The Chieftains to shame.

From ‘Britches Full Of Stitches’ to ‘Get Up Old Woman And Shake Yourself’, I played all the classics at least twice. And by the end of the evening, I’d be telling a lie if I said my missus wasn’t the happiest woman in the world.

In fact, it was such a resounding success that I’m already planning next year’s performance, when I will tune up my old banjo.

She’s a lucky woman indeed to be married to such a romantic old devil.