'Self sustaining' 137-acre residential farm near Bandon arrives onto the market 

Land in the Bandon area of West Cork has been in high demand over the last year or so, with good land in the area achieving anywhere between €12,000 and €16,000 per acre.

The current offering from Clonakilty-based auctioneers Ernest Forde Property Services would represent the upper end of that scale: a high-quality residential holding with fixtures to match and of a scale that puts it in the category of a self-sustaining unit.

The farm – Brothersfort Farm – consists of 137 acres all in one block and is situated in the townland of Kilpatrick, approximately 6km northeast of Bandon and 5km northwest of Innishannon, lying north of the Bandon River. Cork City centre is within a half-hour’s drive away.

“It’s a fine farm and well presented,” says selling agent Ernest Forde. “Everything is clean and good there.”

The lands are bounded by the Brinny River towards its eastern extremities and are well drained.

It’s currently in pasture and is well fenced throughout, with private well water, electricity, broadband and mains gas.

“There would be 120 acres or so of very good workable land,” says Ernest, “but there is an ash wood of around six acres and a few more acres of waste at the lower end of the farm… the good land is just excellent, though.”

There are good quality modern outbuildings (including an Olympic-sized riding arena), with the dwelling being the only building that needs work:

“The house is gutted inside,” explains Ernest, the owner having originally planned to refurbish the interior.

That task will now be part of the next owner’s brief to finish out this quality home to their own tastes.

“It’s a blank canvas for someone to work with,” says Ernest, who adds that the large 2,300ft home was successfully let for a number of years.

The buildings are set up for a beef cattle operation. It could be used for dairying, of course, although that require some further investment.

“There would be a little bit of work to do but the farm layout would certainly lend itself to dairying.”

The road frontage is adequate and, with the house enjoying a pleasant location on the driveway into the farm, it isn’t a layout that’s conducive to sub-division.

The property’s rarity and quality has generated some interest already, according to Ernest.

“We’ve a few viewings from interested parties but it’s only just on the market so I’d be very surprised if it doesn’t get interest.”

The price guide of €15,000-€16,000/acre reflects the rarity and quality of the land and buildings.