Carbery increases milk price by 0.5c per litre

‘Ongoing resilience in dairy markets and resulting confidence is driving the milk price increase’
Carbery Group has increased its milk price for January by 0.5c/L. File Picture. 

Thu, 18 Feb, 2021 - 16:17

Carbery Group has increased its milk price for January by 0.5c/L.  

If the decision is replicated across the four West Cork co-ops: Bandon, Barryroe, Drinagh and Lisavaird, this will result in an average price for January of 33c/L, inclusive of VAT.

The price is inclusive of 1c/L in support which continues to be paid from the Stability Fund and is exclusive of Somatic Cell Count (SCC) or any other adjustments which may be made by the co-ops.

A Carbery spokesperson confirmed that the ongoing resilience in dairy markets and resulting confidence is driving the milk price increase.

Irish barley ends years old debate on whisky flavour influences

