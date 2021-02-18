Carbery increases milk price by 0.5c per litre

Carbery Group has increased its milk price for January by 0.5c/L.

If the decision is replicated across the four West Cork co-ops: Bandon, Barryroe, Drinagh and Lisavaird, this will result in an average price for January of 33c/L, inclusive of VAT.

The price is inclusive of 1c/L in support which continues to be paid from the Stability Fund and is exclusive of Somatic Cell Count (SCC) or any other adjustments which may be made by the co-ops.

A Carbery spokesperson confirmed that the ongoing resilience in dairy markets and resulting confidence is driving the milk price increase.