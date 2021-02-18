70-acre Limerick holding boasts 'truly superb land' 

Described as “truly superb lands” by the selling agents GVM Auctioneers, a 70-acre holding close to Kildimo village outside Limerick City is a substantial farm that will surely attract a lot of interest.

The property in question is in the townland of Knockroe and adjacent to the village of Kildimo, which is approximately 14km to the southwest of Limerick City.

This is a much sought-after area from a residential point of view, with its proximity to Limerick and to the M20 motorway, which will be extended to Cork in the coming years.

From an agricultural perspective, it’s in a very lively area with a mixture of all farming sectors active, dominated by the dairying sector.

This land is mostly laid out in grass with a small section on the northern stretch of the farm currently being used for tillage.

“It’s a fine farm,” says selling agent Tom Crosse of GVM’s Limerick City office. “There is very good road frontage onto two roads and the land is all top-class land.”

He adds that any part of the holding would be suitable for tillage as well and the property has no buildings on it.

In spite of the extensive road frontage, there isn’t any intention to split the farm up into lots, according to the agent.

“I don’t see it as a farm that you can break up into different lots – it’s because of the way it’s laid out," he adds.

What it does have, however, is the potential for a building site at a couple of locations, with the village on its doorstep representing very realistic possibility in this case.

“Interest to date has been encouraging,” says Tom. “There’s been local interest and we’ve also been seeing some business interest in it as well.

"People have begun to look at land as an attractive investment again and, of course, dairy farmers have had a good year and many of them are in the market for land too.”

The farm is for sale by private treaty but the possibility of a public auction has not been ruled out, depending on how long public-gathering restrictions remain.

The property was meant to go on the market last Spring but it was decided not to put it up for sale with the Covid-19 lockdown beginning.

Since then, the picture has changed, however, and agricultural land has proven itself to be somewhat immune from the effects of the virus.

This time around, there should be nothing holding it back and its price guide of €800,000 (€11,400/acre) is a realistic one.