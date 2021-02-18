2021 Basic Payment Scheme opens for applications

The entitlements reduction of 2.05% agreed in the EU Budget in late 2020 is confirmed in the Basic Payment Scheme (BPS) information packs being sent to farmers over the coming days after the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine opened the application process for the 2021 BPS and the Greening Scheme.
Over the coming days, farmers will be receiving a BPS information pack in the post containing maps and land details.
The pack will also include a useful help sheet and the information contained will assist farmers with their online application.
All elements of the Direct Payments schemes - BPS, Greening, Young Farmers Scheme, National Reserve, transferring of entitlements, and the Areas of Natural Constraint Scheme - are now online meaning the Department can process applications under these schemes as efficiently as possible.
Meanwhile, all applications must be made online as required by EU Regulations. All farmers will be notified this week of the value of their payment entitlements through agfood.ie.
The reduction of 2.05% is in place to respect the national direct payments ceiling on foot of the agreement reached on the EU Budget in late 2020.
The closing date for BPS applications in 2021 is Monday, May 17.