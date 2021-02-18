2021 Basic Payment Scheme opens for applications

Entitlements reduction of 2.05% agreed in the EU Budget in late 2020 is confirmed
2021 Basic Payment Scheme opens for applications

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine  has opened applications for BPS 2021 and the Greening Scheme.  

Thu, 18 Feb, 2021 - 11:30

The entitlements reduction of 2.05% agreed in the EU Budget in late 2020 is confirmed in the Basic Payment Scheme (BPS) information packs being sent to farmers over the coming days after the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine opened the application process for the 2021 BPS and the Greening Scheme.

Over the coming days, farmers will be receiving a BPS information pack in the post containing maps and land details.

The pack will also include a useful help sheet and the information contained will assist farmers with their online application.

All elements of the Direct Payments schemes - BPS, Greening, Young Farmers Scheme, National Reserve, transferring of entitlements, and the Areas of Natural Constraint Scheme - are now online meaning the Department can process applications under these schemes as efficiently as possible.

Meanwhile, all applications must be made online as required by EU Regulations. All farmers will be notified this week of the value of their payment entitlements through agfood.ie.

The reduction of 2.05% is in place to respect the national direct payments ceiling on foot of the agreement reached on the EU Budget in late 2020.

The closing date for BPS applications in 2021 is Monday, May 17.

Read More

Smoky Coal: Ban imminent as government steps up a gear on public health

More in this section

Automated cow farm, milk tanks. Milking machine, modern production technology at the factory GDT dairy prices reach highest level since 2014
Holstein cows in Central California Irish farmers look to low-cost grass as grain prices approach seven-year high
162 years on, a Waterford seeds dynasty brings a passion for wildflowers to business 162 years on, a Waterford seeds dynasty brings a passion for wildflowers to business
2021 Basic Payment Scheme opens for applications

Smoky Coal: Ban imminent as government steps up a gear on public health

READ NOW

Latest

Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices