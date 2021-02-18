Smoky Coal: Ban imminent as government steps up a gear on public health

The European Environment Agency (EEA) has highlighted how there were 1,410 premature deaths arising from air pollution in Ireland in 2018.

And, with an emphasis on public health and air pollution, a consultation process has been launched after a concerted approach by the Government looks set to bring an end to the sale and burning of smoky coal in Ireland.

The Minister for the Environment, Climate and Communications, Eamon Ryan initiated the nationwide ban and is also seeking the regulation of other fuels, as part of the effort to combat air pollution and protect public health.

“Clean air is fundamental to our health and quality of life, and is essential for the health of the environment on which we depend,” the Minister said.

“People have no choice about the air they breathe; we as government have an important role to develop the policies that will deliver cleaner air.

“It is my intention to bring in a nationwide ban on smoky coal and regulate other fuels as soon as possible.”

Meanwhile, under current regulations the sale, marketing, distribution and burning of smoky coal is not permitted in specific low smoke zones (LSZs) in Ireland.

LSZs include the country’s towns and cities with populations in excess of 10,000 people.

The consultation process will seek views on the regulation of all solid fuels such as peat, turf, and wood which are likely to improve air quality - the European Environment Agency (EEA) indicates there were 1,410 premature mortalities arising from air pollution in Ireland in 2018.

“The consultation is an opportunity for everyone to consider the issues; input to the process; provide supporting information and data where possible; and make suggestions on the best manner of regulating the use of solid fuel for domestic heating,” Minister Ryan continued.

“I am conscious that for some people burning solid fuel is the main or only way they have of heating their homes.

“Our goal over the lifetime of this government is to provide support to retrofit many of these homes, but in the meantime we want to ensure they can be heated in a way that improves public health.”

The Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI) publishes a Domestic Fuels Comparison of Energy Costs report every three months, and the most recent shows that low smoke coal is the most cost-efficient choice of coal in terms of heat delivered per cent.