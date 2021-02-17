Processors paying up to 645c for hoggets

Farmers have always known that low supply lifts prices, and are seeing this law of the (free) markets at work in the sheep trade.
Prices on offer for this week are improved as much as 20c/kg, with processors sourcing hoggets in a very competitive market, reflected at the marts, where a top call of €164 was recorded on Monday.
Processors generally now offer €6/kg for hoggets.
And farmers say they are having to pay 635c and up to 645c to get supplies up to the level which the market demand requires.
There were only 150 head on Monday at Corrin Mart, where the trade was very strong, delivering that top price of €164 for a pen of nine butchers’ hoggets weighing nearly 52kg.
It is a long time since hoggets sold for €112 over.
A pen of 10 weighing 50kg sold for €158, and 11 weighing 55kgsmade €162, while €158 was paid for 10 weighing 50kg. Factory hoggets made up to €81 over.
There was also a very small sale on Monday at Kilkenny Mart, only 250 head, which met with a very firm trade. There was a top call of €153 for 20 butchers’ hoggets weighing 56kg.
A pen of 20 weighing 55kg made €152, €149 was paid for 10 weighing 50kg. Factory hoggets sold for up to €80 over.