Managing the first graze...how? 

After the recent snow and cold, we could badly do with a milder, more settled spell so that field work can start.

There is plenty of slurry to go out, with tanks close to full, and very little nitrogen is out. Most will also have a bit of fencing yet to do, as it was not possible to travel fields to drive posts.

Ground needs to dry up for these jobs, as we get closer to turn-out.

Many dairy farmers have had their milkers out by day over the last few weeks when conditions allowed.

Beef herds will be turned out to grass soon if weather permits, as there are excellent covers that need to be grazed off to kick-start growth and allow for slurry to be spread.

There is plenty of grass in paddocks as growth was very good, from closing last autumn until recently.

Those lucky enough to spread slurry early report that grass has greened up and is ready to take off once soil temperatures increase.

Applying nitrogen in anticipation of soil temperatures rising a few degrees will mean that ground is ready to drive on.

How much grass can your cattle realistically eat?

An appreciation of the quantity and quality of grass that is available to our cattle is the starting point. The first rotation of grazing this year is of pretty good quality, as it had very little weather burn and stress over the winter, until recently.

Grass that has yet to be fertilised or have slurry applied went yellow lately, and could do with nutrients, as I mentioned above, to kick start it for the spring.

The first grazing each spring is high in dry matter, has high fibre, and has average energy content, while having lower protein than any grazing throughout the rest of the year.

All of this matters when trying to achieve optimum performance from your animals.

Low proteins will reduce appetite. Bear that in mind, in particular with heifers that you will be breeding later in the spring. Supplementing these with some concentrates, including minerals, after turnout, will keep them growing and will improve their subsequent fertility performance.

This is of most importance, where the target is to calve these heifers at 24 months.

In terms of intakes, a beef animal will consume 2% to 2.2% of their own body weight in dry matter. For a 320 kg heifer, that is 6.4 to 7kg of dry matter. This equates to 30 to 33kg of fresh grass per day at 18-21% dry matter.

These animals will typically have eaten 23 to 27 kg of feed while standing at a barrier in the shed. Now they must walk and pull grass from the sward while grazing. This will take them time to settle into.

Grazing management

As the grass available in the first rotation is a dry material (approx 18% to 21% DM), stock will be slower going through swards than you might expect, as they settle outdoors. Allocating too much grass will result in a lot of waste, particularly in the first few days after turn-out, when animals will tend to do a lot of walking.

On heavier soils, or in wetter conditions, animals will also drag clay around on their hoofs, dirtying swards. Bad poaching of swards at this time of year can result in very low grass utilisation, and be detrimental to subsequent grass quality and yields. Grazing lower covers at turnout makes sense, because stock will graze lower covers better, while they get used to grazing.

When you are grazing heavier covers in March, then the first rotation will go slower, if you require it to be stretched. It also means that if you have lots of grass and need to move on to the second rotation, you have meaningful volumes of grass to mow.

Managing grass on beef farms is often different to dairy herds. On beef farms, cattle are generally either in or out. The opportunity to on-off graze doesn’t exist for most, due to labour and infrastructure constraints.

At home, we wont turn stock out until we are nigh on certain that they can stay out until next winter, I am pretty sure most beef herds are the same.