Price pressure despite year-to-date intake falling more than 17,000

There were mixed messages in this week’s beef trade at factories, but with prices still under pressure.

Depending on the region of the country, the cattle supply, and individual factory requirements, prices on offer are either stable or down by a further 5c/kg.

There is resistance from finishers to any further cut in prices, as they are being pushed into loss-making, but processors say Brexit regulations are costing them dearly in their best market, the UK (where domestic beef cattle prices have generally increased in recent weeks).

But farmer leaders have hit back, accusing factory bosses of unjustified price cuts, and urging their members to resist by holding back cattle.

In areas where this resistance is affecting intake at factories, it is reported that processors are drawing more cattle from their feedlots to maintain throughputs.

The intake at factories for last week was 31,225, down by 6,500 head compared to the same week last year, with the decline fairly uniform across all cattle categories.

The year-to-date intake is back by more than 17,000 head.

Some finishers were quoted a base of 365c/kg for steers this week. However, 370c/kg appears to be more the going rate, while heifer prices have been quoted as low as 370c/kg.

Reports from around the country indicate that mixed supplies of steers and heifers are being bought by processors at 370c/kg. In general, heifer prices of 370c/kg and up to 375c are on offer, with most lots of heifers going into factories at the higher base price.

There is very little change in prices quoted for cows, but some processors are not as interested as they were in larger cow numbers. R-grade cow quotes are holding at up to 330c, with prices on offer for Os ranging from 305 to 310c.

The intake last week included 10,706 steers, compared to 12,500 for the same week last year, and 9,350 heifers, down from 11,658 in 2020. Young bulls at 3,299 and cows at 6,072 were back on the same week last year.