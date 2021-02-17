'Top quality' Tipperary holding likely to attract forestry interest

While Tipperary may be strongly associated with top-quality grassland fetching close to €20,000 per acre, it isn’t immune to more down-to-earth patches of earth as well.

The current offering from Tipperary-town-based Donovan Auctioneers of 105 acres of land is an example of some of the more affordable tracts of land in this part of Munster.

The non-residential property is located in the townland of Gortmahonoge.

It’s 4km north of Hollyford; a village that is roughly equidistant from Tipperary Town - 21km to the south - and Nenagh, 28km to the north.

“This is a hill farm,” says selling agent Mark Donovan.

“It’s for sale in four lots…

"The main section, where the old house and farmyard were, consists of 52 acres of good-quality grazing land.

"It’s a little bit steep in places but it is good quality grazing land which may be suitable for forestry planting.”

Lot 2 is just under 40 acres of land which is in a designated Hen Harrier Habitat.

This consists of rough grazing and its use can’t be changed.

Lot 3 is in the neighbouring townland of Reagoulane and consists of 12.1 acres of roadside land.

“It’s good quality ground suitable for cutting silage off it, for example,” says Mark.

Lot 4 is in the townland of Boolalunane and has 0.56 acres of land. Lot 5 is the entire holding.

“There’s been a good bit of interest so far,” says Mark, “from forestry people and local interest as well.”

The guide price is €5,500-€6,000/acre for the grazing/forestry lands and €3,000/acre for the Hen Harrier Habitat.