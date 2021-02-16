Marts Report: Online sales are here to stay

Pat O'Sullivan from Crossmahon, Lissarda was an easy man to talk to on Saturday after the sale of his Lee Valley Aberdeen Angus stock at Macroom mart. He was very pleased with how the sale went.

"They sold better than we had expected. Because it was an online sale, we had buyers from as far away as Kilkenny, Offaly, Westmeath and Listowel. I think the online sale of the cattle really helped the sale and opened it up to the whole country."

Two local buyers of Lee Valley Pedigree Angus stock on Saturday included Tony O'Driscoll from nearby Coppeen who purchased two Aberdeen Angus cows and one heifer, and also brothers Jerome and Mark Kelleher who purchased two cows with calves at foot.

At the Lee Valley Aberdeen Angus clearance sale in Macroom mart last Saturday, this 10-months-old heifer sold for €1,850.

The largest price paid on the day was €2,700 for an Aberdeen Angus cow with a calf at foot. And yes certainly when it comes to the sale of pedigree cattle, the online auction really looks like the way to go and looks like it's here to stay. In the mart game money talks.

And looking back to last Saturday's general cattle in Macroom, dry cows here sold from €20 to €520 over the kilo. Friesian bullocks made from €1.60/kg to €1.80/kg. Aberdeen Angus and Hereford bullocks in Macroom sold from between €1.90kg to €2.30/kg. Continental bullocks sold from €2.25/kg to €2.70/kg. Heifers made from €1.95/kg to €2.35/kg.

And looking at weanling bulls in Macroom on Saturday, they sold from €2.20/kg to €2.50/kg.

Macroom Saturday No Breed Sex Weight € 1 AA steer 685kg 1350 11 Hr steers 597kg 1160 5 Lm steers 592kg 1370 2 Ch steers 300kg 820 1 Lm heifer 515kg 1220 1 Fr cow 700kg 950 1 Lm cow 615kg 1060

Before we look at Tuesday's general sale of cattle at Kanturk mart, mart manager Seamus O'Keeffe had a report for us on last Saturday's dairy sale at Kanturk mart. Some excellent prices were also achieved here.

"We started the day with the sale of 20 cows owned by Mr Vincent Guiney, Kiskeam who has been the top supplier to Kerry Co-Op over the last number of years," Seamus reported.

"His outstanding cows drew bids from all over the country with a top price of €2,650. The dairy cows averaged €2,050.

"This sale was followed by stock from three other customers with dairy cows calving February/March making from €1,500 to €2,000 and calved heifers making from €1,700 to €2,200."

And looking at Tuesday's general cattle sale, Seamus added: "We had a great sale on Tuesday with 620 animals on offer, this number included 280 calves."

Kanturk Tuesday No Breed Sex Weight € 4 Hr steers 661kg 1250 6 AA steers 600kg 1200 9 AA steers 640kg 860 4 AA heifers 580kg 1030 3 AA heifers 600kg 1200 6 Hr heifers 465kg 820 1 Fr cow 700kg 970

With the pressure now clearly on in the dairy farmyards of the nation, Bandon mart on Monday had 1,100 calves on offer, with Friesian bulls making up to €185 a head.

Dry cows here sold from €50 to €550 with the kilo. Aberdeen Angus bullocks made from €300 to €550 with their weight. Friesian bullocks sold from €250 to €450 with their weight. Heifers at the sale on Monday made from €255 to €735 with their weight.

Bandon Monday No Breed Sex Weight € 3 Hr steers 380kg 745 5 AA steers 421kg 850 2 Fr steers 480kg 750 2 Fr steers 632kg 1100 4 Hr heifers 398kg 780 2 Lm cows 687kg 1210 1 Fr cow 760kg 1000

Next we turn to the sale of cattle at Dungarvan mart on Monday. Dungarvan mart manager, Ger Flynn, gave us this report, "The deterioration in the weather has affected the turnout of stock to sales coupled with the beef price cut.

"However stronger cattle are still selling reasonably well, with a good demand for heavy forward dry cows."

Dungarvan Monday No Breed Sex Weight € 4 AA steers 582kg 1120 3 AA steers 520kg 1020 4 Fr steers 587kg 1000 1 AA cow 750kg 1110 1 Fr cow 765kg 1080 1 Fr cow 705kg 980 1 Fr cow 600kg 890

850 cattle and calves were on offer in Kilmallock mart on Monday (500 calves, 350 cattle).

Over 50 buyers purchased calves with the trade said to be "excellent for calves of all types. The cattle trade was improved on last week," the mart also reported, with Kilmallock seeing a 99% clearance.

Bullocks in Kilmallock sold for up to €1,130 a head or €2.41 per kg. Weanlings made up to €810 a head or €2.39 per kg. Dry cows hit €1,330 a head or €1.60 per kg, while heifers hit €1,300 a head or €2.56 per kg. Three-week-old calves made up to €390 a head while sucklers sold for up to €940 (paid for a 3-year-old Pedigree Hereford and her Hereford heifer calf).

Looking at dairy cows in Kilmallock, a 2½ year old calved heifer sold for €1640 on Monday.

A second weekly calf sale will commence in Kilmallock on Wednesday, February 24th at 6.45 pm.

Kilmallock Monday No Breed Sex Weight € 9 Hr steers 296kg 700 6 AA steers 335kg 700 6 Fr steers 282kg 480 1 AA heifer 340kg 700 2 Lim heifers 325kg 680 1 Fr cow 445kg 610 1 Fr cow 620kg 840

Dungarvan mart Monday, February 15th

Weanling bulls

7 Hr 371kg 670 €1.80/kg

2 Hr 280kg 520 €1.85/kg

1 AA 225kg 490 €2.17/kg

Weanling heifers

3 AA 246kg 530 €2.15/kg

3 AA 291kg 620 €2.13/kg

Bandon calf sale 15th February

Fr bulls €40 to €185

Fr heifers €230 to €450

Hr/AA bulls €180 to €390

Hr/AA heifers €160 to €350

Cont bulls €290 to €450

Cont heifers €250 to €400