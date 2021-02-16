Marts Report: Online sales are here to stay

Pat O'Sullivan from Crossmahon, Lissarda was an easy man to talk to on Saturday after the sale of his Lee Valley Aberdeen Angus stock at Macroom mart. He was very pleased with how the sale went.
"They sold better than we had expected. Because it was an online sale, we had buyers from as far away as Kilkenny, Offaly, Westmeath and Listowel. I think the online sale of the cattle really helped the sale and opened it up to the whole country."
Two local buyers of Lee Valley Pedigree Angus stock on Saturday included Tony O'Driscoll from nearby Coppeen who purchased two Aberdeen Angus cows and one heifer, and also brothers Jerome and Mark Kelleher who purchased two cows with calves at foot.
The largest price paid on the day was €2,700 for an Aberdeen Angus cow with a calf at foot. And yes certainly when it comes to the sale of pedigree cattle, the online auction really looks like the way to go and looks like it's here to stay. In the mart game money talks.
And looking back to last Saturday's general cattle in Macroom, dry cows here sold from €20 to €520 over the kilo. Friesian bullocks made from €1.60/kg to €1.80/kg. Aberdeen Angus and Hereford bullocks in Macroom sold from between €1.90kg to €2.30/kg. Continental bullocks sold from €2.25/kg to €2.70/kg. Heifers made from €1.95/kg to €2.35/kg.
And looking at weanling bulls in Macroom on Saturday, they sold from €2.20/kg to €2.50/kg.
|
Macroom
|
Saturday
|
No
|
Breed
|
Sex
|
Weight
|
€
|
1
|
AA
|
steer
|
685kg
|
1350
|
11
|
Hr
|
steers
|
597kg
|
1160
|
5
|
Lm
|
steers
|
592kg
|
1370
|
2
|
Ch
|
steers
|
300kg
|
820
|
1
|
Lm
|
heifer
|
515kg
|
1220
|
1
|
Fr
|
cow
|
700kg
|
950
|
1
|
Lm
|
cow
|
615kg
|
1060
Before we look at Tuesday's general sale of cattle at Kanturk mart, mart manager Seamus O'Keeffe had a report for us on last Saturday's dairy sale at Kanturk mart. Some excellent prices were also achieved here.
"We started the day with the sale of 20 cows owned by Mr Vincent Guiney, Kiskeam who has been the top supplier to Kerry Co-Op over the last number of years," Seamus reported.
"His outstanding cows drew bids from all over the country with a top price of €2,650. The dairy cows averaged €2,050.
"This sale was followed by stock from three other customers with dairy cows calving February/March making from €1,500 to €2,000 and calved heifers making from €1,700 to €2,200."
And looking at Tuesday's general cattle sale, Seamus added: "We had a great sale on Tuesday with 620 animals on offer, this number included 280 calves."
|
Kanturk
|
Tuesday
|
No
|
Breed
|
Sex
|
Weight
|
€
|
4
|
Hr
|
steers
|
661kg
|
1250
|
6
|
AA
|
steers
|
600kg
|
1200
|
9
|
AA
|
steers
|
640kg
|
860
|
4
|
AA
|
heifers
|
580kg
|
1030
|
3
|
AA
|
heifers
|
600kg
|
1200
|
6
|
Hr
|
heifers
|
465kg
|
820
|
1
|
Fr
|
cow
|
700kg
|
970
With the pressure now clearly on in the dairy farmyards of the nation, Bandon mart on Monday had 1,100 calves on offer, with Friesian bulls making up to €185 a head.
Dry cows here sold from €50 to €550 with the kilo. Aberdeen Angus bullocks made from €300 to €550 with their weight. Friesian bullocks sold from €250 to €450 with their weight. Heifers at the sale on Monday made from €255 to €735 with their weight.
|
Bandon
|
Monday
|
No
|
Breed
|
Sex
|
Weight
|
€
|
3
|
Hr
|
steers
|
380kg
|
745
|
5
|
AA
|
steers
|
421kg
|
850
|
2
|
Fr
|
steers
|
480kg
|
750
|
2
|
Fr
|
steers
|
632kg
|
1100
|
4
|
Hr
|
heifers
|
398kg
|
780
|
2
|
Lm
|
cows
|
687kg
|
1210
|
1
|
Fr
|
cow
|
760kg
|
1000
Next we turn to the sale of cattle at Dungarvan mart on Monday. Dungarvan mart manager, Ger Flynn, gave us this report, "The deterioration in the weather has affected the turnout of stock to sales coupled with the beef price cut.
"However stronger cattle are still selling reasonably well, with a good demand for heavy forward dry cows."
|
Dungarvan
|
Monday
|
No
|
Breed
|
Sex
|
Weight
|
€
|
4
|
AA
|
steers
|
582kg
|
1120
|
3
|
AA
|
steers
|
520kg
|
1020
|
4
|
Fr
|
steers
|
587kg
|
1000
|
1
|
AA
|
cow
|
750kg
|
1110
|
1
|
Fr
|
cow
|
765kg
|
1080
|
1
|
Fr
|
cow
|
705kg
|
980
|
1
|
Fr
|
cow
|
600kg
|
890
850 cattle and calves were on offer in Kilmallock mart on Monday (500 calves, 350 cattle).
Over 50 buyers purchased calves with the trade said to be "excellent for calves of all types. The cattle trade was improved on last week," the mart also reported, with Kilmallock seeing a 99% clearance.
Bullocks in Kilmallock sold for up to €1,130 a head or €2.41 per kg. Weanlings made up to €810 a head or €2.39 per kg. Dry cows hit €1,330 a head or €1.60 per kg, while heifers hit €1,300 a head or €2.56 per kg. Three-week-old calves made up to €390 a head while sucklers sold for up to €940 (paid for a 3-year-old Pedigree Hereford and her Hereford heifer calf).
Looking at dairy cows in Kilmallock, a 2½ year old calved heifer sold for €1640 on Monday.
A second weekly calf sale will commence in Kilmallock on Wednesday, February 24th at 6.45 pm.
|
Kilmallock
|
Monday
|
No
|
Breed
|
Sex
|
Weight
|
€
|
9
|
Hr
|
steers
|
296kg
|
700
|
6
|
AA
|
steers
|
335kg
|
700
|
6
|
Fr
|
steers
|
282kg
|
480
|
1
|
AA
|
heifer
|
340kg
|
700
|
2
|
Lim
|
heifers
|
325kg
|
680
|
1
|
Fr
|
cow
|
445kg
|
610
|
1
|
Fr
|
cow
|
620kg
|
840
7 Hr 371kg 670 €1.80/kg
2 Hr 280kg 520 €1.85/kg
1 AA 225kg 490 €2.17/kg
3 AA 246kg 530 €2.15/kg
3 AA 291kg 620 €2.13/kg
Fr bulls €40 to €185
Fr heifers €230 to €450
Hr/AA bulls €180 to €390
Hr/AA heifers €160 to €350
Cont bulls €290 to €450
Cont heifers €250 to €400