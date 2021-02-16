Marts Report: Online sales are here to stay

Latest prices from marts in Macroom, Kanturk, Bandon, Kilmallock and Dungarvan
Marts Report: Online sales are here to stay

At the Lee Valley Aberdeen Angus clearance sale in Macroom mart last Saturday, this five-years-old in-calf cow sold for €2,250.

Tue, 16 Feb, 2021 - 21:55
Denis Lehane

Pat O'Sullivan from Crossmahon, Lissarda was an easy man to talk to on Saturday after the sale of his Lee Valley Aberdeen Angus stock at Macroom mart. He was very pleased with how the sale went.

"They sold better than we had expected. Because it was an online sale, we had buyers from as far away as Kilkenny, Offaly, Westmeath and Listowel. I think the online sale of the cattle really helped the sale and opened it up to the whole country."

Two local buyers of Lee Valley Pedigree Angus stock on Saturday included Tony O'Driscoll from nearby Coppeen who purchased two Aberdeen Angus cows and one heifer, and also brothers Jerome and Mark Kelleher who purchased two cows with calves at foot.

At the Lee Valley Aberdeen Angus clearance sale in Macroom mart last Saturday, this 10-months-old heifer sold for €1,850.

At the Lee Valley Aberdeen Angus clearance sale in Macroom mart last Saturday, this 10-months-old heifer sold for €1,850.

The largest price paid on the day was €2,700 for an Aberdeen Angus cow with a calf at foot. And yes certainly when it comes to the sale of pedigree cattle, the online auction really looks like the way to go and looks like it's here to stay. In the mart game money talks.

And looking back to last Saturday's general cattle in Macroom, dry cows here sold from €20 to €520 over the kilo. Friesian bullocks made from €1.60/kg to €1.80/kg. Aberdeen Angus and Hereford bullocks in Macroom sold from between €1.90kg to €2.30/kg. Continental bullocks sold from €2.25/kg to €2.70/kg. Heifers made from €1.95/kg to €2.35/kg.

And looking at weanling bulls in Macroom on Saturday, they sold from €2.20/kg to €2.50/kg.

Macroom

Saturday

No

Breed

Sex

Weight

1

AA

steer

685kg

1350

11

Hr

steers

597kg

1160

5

Lm

steers

592kg

1370

2

Ch

steers

300kg

820

1

Lm

heifer

515kg

1220

1

Fr

cow

700kg

950

1

Lm

cow

615kg

1060

Before we look at Tuesday's general sale of cattle at Kanturk mart, mart manager Seamus O'Keeffe had a report for us on last Saturday's dairy sale at Kanturk mart. Some excellent prices were also achieved here.

"We started the day with the sale of 20 cows owned by Mr Vincent Guiney, Kiskeam who has been the top supplier to Kerry Co-Op over the last number of years," Seamus reported.

"His outstanding cows drew bids from all over the country with a top price of €2,650. The dairy cows averaged €2,050.

"This sale was followed by stock from three other customers with dairy cows calving February/March making from €1,500 to €2,000 and calved heifers making from €1,700 to €2,200."

And looking at Tuesday's general cattle sale, Seamus added: "We had a great sale on Tuesday with 620 animals on offer, this number included 280 calves."

Kanturk

Tuesday

No

Breed

Sex

Weight

4

Hr

steers

661kg

1250

6

AA

steers

600kg

1200

9

AA

steers

640kg

860

4

AA

heifers

580kg

1030

3

AA

heifers

600kg

1200

6

Hr

heifers

465kg

820

1

Fr

cow

700kg

970

With the pressure now clearly on in the dairy farmyards of the nation, Bandon mart on Monday had 1,100 calves on offer, with Friesian bulls making up to €185 a head.

Dry cows here sold from €50 to €550 with the kilo. Aberdeen Angus bullocks made from €300 to €550 with their weight. Friesian bullocks sold from €250 to €450 with their weight. Heifers at the sale on Monday made from €255 to €735 with their weight.

Bandon

Monday

No

Breed

Sex

Weight

3

Hr

steers

380kg

745

5

AA

steers

421kg

850

2

Fr

steers

480kg

750

2

Fr

steers

632kg

1100

4

Hr

heifers

398kg

780

2

Lm

cows

687kg

1210

1

Fr

cow

760kg

1000

Next we turn to the sale of cattle at Dungarvan mart on Monday. Dungarvan mart manager, Ger Flynn, gave us this report, "The deterioration in the weather has affected the turnout of stock to sales coupled with the beef price cut.

"However stronger cattle are still selling reasonably well, with a good demand for heavy forward dry cows."

Dungarvan

Monday

No

Breed

Sex

Weight

4

AA

steers

582kg

1120

3

AA

steers

520kg

1020

4

Fr

steers

587kg

1000

1

AA

cow

750kg

1110

1

Fr

cow

765kg

1080

1

Fr

cow

705kg

980

1

Fr

cow

600kg

890

850 cattle and calves were on offer in Kilmallock mart on Monday (500 calves, 350 cattle).

Over 50 buyers purchased calves with the trade said to be "excellent for calves of all types. The cattle trade was improved on last week," the mart also reported, with Kilmallock seeing a 99% clearance.

Bullocks in Kilmallock sold for up to €1,130 a head or €2.41 per kg. Weanlings made up to €810 a head or €2.39 per kg. Dry cows hit €1,330 a head or €1.60 per kg, while heifers hit €1,300 a head or €2.56 per kg. Three-week-old calves made up to €390 a head while sucklers sold for up to €940 (paid for a 3-year-old Pedigree Hereford and her Hereford heifer calf).

Looking at dairy cows in Kilmallock, a 2½ year old calved heifer sold for €1640 on Monday.

A second weekly calf sale will commence in Kilmallock on Wednesday, February 24th at 6.45 pm.

Kilmallock

Monday

No

Breed

Sex

Weight

9

Hr

steers

296kg

700

6

AA

steers

335kg

700

6

Fr

steers

282kg

480

1

AA

heifer

340kg

700

2

Lim

heifers

325kg

680

1

Fr

cow

445kg

610

1

Fr

cow

620kg

840

Dungarvan mart Monday, February 15th

Weanling bulls 

7 Hr 371kg 670 €1.80/kg 

2 Hr 280kg 520 €1.85/kg

1 AA 225kg 490 €2.17/kg 

Weanling heifers

3 AA 246kg 530 €2.15/kg

3 AA 291kg 620 €2.13/kg

Bandon calf sale 15th February 

Fr bulls €40 to €185 

Fr heifers €230 to €450 

Hr/AA bulls €180 to €390 

Hr/AA heifers €160 to €350 

Cont bulls €290 to €450 

Cont heifers €250 to €400

More in this section

Working from home study ‘Work, life balance is key to working from home’
'Resilience' in food and drinks sector despite Covid-19 and Brexit 'Resilience' in food and drinks sector despite Covid-19 and Brexit
Aerial of working in Sugarcane fields Brexit not the only trade headache for Irish agri-food sector
New Forest pony in snow

Furze-eating horses latest weapon in bid to save endangered birds

READ NOW

Latest

Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices