Furze-eating horses latest weapon in bid to save endangered birds

Send in the horses first and follow-up with goats, if you want to control the growth of furze, also known as gorse or whin.

That’s the approach of the Hen Harrier Project, as it seeks to continue its successful work with over 1,500 farmers, which has improved habitats for the endangered bird, and contributed to harrier breeding success at the levels needed to sustain the population, for the first time in many years.

For hen harrier areas where furze management is required, the Hen Harrier Project is experimenting with using horses and goats.

Furze is difficult to deal with.

It burns easily, but fires can be difficult to control and easily get out of hand.

Spring burning poses an enormous risk to nesting birds.

Using diggers or excavators is not much better, leading to germination of large numbers of dormant furze seeds, and the plant re-establishing very quickly.

Hence the trial with horses and goats.

According to the Hen Harrier Project, at this time of year, there is little nutrition in grass, but the sap is rising in furze bushes, and the bark can be very attractive to horses.

In the trial, horses grazing furze are also provided with water, mineral blocks, and get some ration every day.

If they need some hay, it will also be provided.

The horses are breaking down branches and stripping off bark.

Goats will arrive two weeks later, hopefully the horses will have left some furze behind for them to finish off.

This latest Hen Harrier Project idea has been welcomed on social media, with posts revealing that farmers have used donkeys and ponies successfully to control furze, and that vitamins and minerals in furze are good for horse health.

Top racehorse trainer Michael Winters, Kanturk, Co Cork, has revealed he feeds furze.

Up to the mid-1960s, many Irish farms had furze machines to chop the bushes for their working horses.