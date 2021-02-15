‘Work, life balance is key to working from home’

The results of this year’s Macra na Feirme Rural Youth Survey provides a fascinating insight into the work changes that have followed as a consequence of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Those working in rural Ireland outside of farming were asked a series of questions concerning their work, life balance and the impact of Covid-19 has had on their lives.

53% of those surveyed said they would like to work from home or from a remote working hub in the future while 34% of respondents said they would not like to work remotely in the future.

Over 47% said they were happy with their current work/life balance and of those - 30% highlighted how their workload has decreased since Covid-19 while 70% said their workload remained the same.

53% of those surveyed are unhappy with their current work, life balance - 57% stated their workload has increased since Covid-19 - and 43% pointed to how their workload has remained the same.

Nearly 59% of those surveyed said spending more time with family was a positive development as a result of Covid-19 while 48% of respondents believe that there had been an increase in spending in the local economy.

Other positives identified included learning new skills, greater care towards the environment and more community spirit.

Meanwhile, Claire Gough, a civil servant from Co Meath pointed to how she enjoyed working from home at the start of the pandemic because she had been commuting for four hours per day prior.

“I have enjoyed working from home but at the start I found it difficult to get used to, she added.

“However, I have begun to love it; I was commuting from Athboy in Meath to Dublin City Centre every day with about four hours in a car so now I have a lot more free time to myself in the mornings and evenings.

“I have a quite strong internet connection at home but my phone coverage can be shocking at times so I communicate a lot by email rather than phone.

“This can take time to get replies and can delay projects moving on but I hope I can continue working from home for the foreseeable future with possibly one or two days per week.” The Young Farmer and Rural Youth Survey is conducted annually by Macra na Feirme.

This year young farmers and non-farming rural young people were asked to complete the survey with sets of questions relevant to both.

106 participants completed sections relevant to work/life balance.