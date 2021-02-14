If you feel parents have inadequately provided for you...

Dear Karen,

My parents always promised me that if someday I wanted to build a house on the farm at home, they would gift me a site.

I have now expressed an interest to them in doing this. My husband and I had looked at the possibility of buying a house in Dublin, where we both work, but all the houses we like are outside of our budget.

We decided we would build at home. The problem is that my parents seem very hesitant about gifting me a site now, and change the subject every time I bring it up in conversation. I know they are not too keen on my husband, and I know they are concerned that if I ever were to divorce, he could take the house. They are very traditional, and the land has been in my family for generations.

The last thing I want to do is fall out with my parents, but I feel like I’m being refused what they always promised to me over the years. What can I do?

Dear Reader,

I am sorry to hear about this tension within your family. It is normal to feel disappointed and frustrated when you feel like you are being refused what you were promised over the years, and your inheritance. If the land is in your parents’ names, it is their property to do with as they wish, and there is no obligation on them to transfer a site to you while they are still living, or indeed to leave this site to you in their will.

I know this may not be what you wish to hear, but generally there is no obligation on a parent to leave anything to their children in a will, save for certain exceptions. Under the current law, a child is not entitled as a right to a share in their parent’s estate. Therefore, your parents can dictate what you will get and are not obliged to leave you anything.

However, they do have a ‘moral duty’ to provide for you, whether by will or during their lifetime. If your parents make a will, and do not leave this site to you in that will or, indeed, not leave you anything, it is open to you to make an application to the court under section 117 of the Succession Act 1965, where you feel you have not been adequately provided for by your parents.

Where the court is of the view that, having regard to your parents’ means, they failed in their moral duty to make proper provision for you, the court may order such provision will be made for you out of the estate.

The test for a section 117 application is two-fold: firstly, you have to satisfy the court that there was a positive failure in your parents’ moral duty and, secondly, that you had a need that could have been satisfied, but was not.

There is a very high onus of proof on an applicant under section 117, and the court will take a number of factors into account in determining such an application, for example, how many children were in the family, their ages, their position in life at the time of the parent’s death, the parent’s means, your financial position, and whether you have already been provided for while your parents were living.

A 2017 Law Reform Commission report proposes to remove the moral duty of parents to provide for children in their will, instead a deceased parent would only have to provide proper provision for their children.

If this amendment occurs, children who are unhappy with how they are provided for in a parent’s will can still bring a court challenge, however, it will be more difficult for them to argue they have not been provided for by parents. Under the proposals, children over 18 or over 23, if in full-time education, will be considered to have already been properly provided for, in the eyes of the law.

To conclude, your parents are not obliged to transfer a site to you, nor are they obliged to leave a site to you in their will. I would advise talking to your parents on your own to try to resolve the matter amicably and to ease any concerns they may have. If this is unsuccessful, I recommend the services of a mediator to try and resolve the current family situation.