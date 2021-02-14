ICMSA calls on co-op boards to insist on 3.3% and 3.6% standard basis

Following the announcement from Dairy Industry Ireland (DII) that milk processors will be adding a new metric on milk price to their monthly milk statements, chairperson of ICMSA’s Dairy Committee, Gerald Quain, said co-op boards must now “assert their authority”.

He added that no decisions - in relation to milk price reporting to farmers - should be taken by an external body where co-ops are represented by management and not by farmer board members.

“It is hugely disappointing that DII did not see fit to consult with other industry partners and stakeholders before announcing such a change, and we question the idea of an industry body making decisions for all milk processors in relation to price reporting for individual milk suppliers,” said Mr Quain.

“How a co-op reports its price to the co-op suppliers is properly a matter for the board of that co-op but we think that milk price announcements and changes should, and will, continue to be based on the 3.3%, 3.6% metric which will apply regardless of other metrics being introduced.”

He went on to say that while ICMSA has “consistently” called for greater transparency in milk price, “simply rebasing milk price is not transparent and does not allow for better comparisons between co-ops”.

“To suggest otherwise is ridiculous; if milk processors are serious about price transparency, they should publish data in relation to market returns on their product mix and stop hiding behind the ‘commercially sensitive’ excuse,” continued Mr Quain.

“Nobody is objecting to more information being provided, but context is everything and if the intention of using the new metric is to try and present Irish milk prices in a better light, then it most certainly will not work.

“This move could be presented as part of a concerted effort to undermine the milk price being paid to farmers with the pressure from processors to increase the processing cost on the Ornua PPI.

“If co-ops are going to publish data on a European solids standard alongside the Irish standard metric of 3.3 and 3.6 solids, then they should also - on a monthly basis - publish where their milk price is relative to the LTO EU average and where in the EU league, their milk price stands.

“This would be real transparency and they could explain why the Irish price is consistently near the bottom of the league.”