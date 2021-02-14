Funding announced for major peatlands projects

Funding of €2.2m has been announced for Wetland Surveys Ireland Limited and Green Restoration Ireland in an effort to find better ways of managing on-farm drained peat soils in the midlands.

The projects were selected following an Open Call under the European Innovation Partnerships Initiative (EIP) and will be funded under Ireland’s Rural Development Programme (RDP) 2014-202I.

“I am really looking forward to seeing what the two groups selected will discover about how we can better manage drained peat soils for carbon friendly farming,” said Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Pippa Hackett.

“Managing our soils in a way that captures and stores carbon can have huge climate benefits and projects like these - which involved close collaboration between scientists, ecologists and farmers - will deliver those benefits.

“These projects follow on from our recent investment in a National Soil Carbon Observatory and will develop our knowledge towards rewarding farmers who capture carbon.

“They also follow on the considerable contribution my Department made to World Wetlands day this week as part of this Government’s contribution to the contribution to achieving our ambitious environmental goals.”

Meanwhile, Wetland Surveys Ireland Limited - which received €1.1m - will develop a farm programme that aims to enhance the ecological and hydrological functioning of transitional areas through a hybrid results-based payment model where farmers receive results-based payments based on the quality of their habitats.

The farmers will also be provided with opportunities to claim additional funds to undertake farm actions.

Green Restoration Ireland received just over €1m and the project is focused on working with participating landowners who farm peatlands.

It will provide supports through participatory learning and accessible advice to voluntarily transition their land use from current conventional farming practices to economically viable carbon farming methods.

Lessons learned and data gathered will be used to establish a practical model for future expansion of these new methods on farmed peatlands.