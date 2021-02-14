Co-ops call for guidelines on zero grazing 

Co-ops have called for guidelines on grazing intensity and zero grazing.

“Zero grazing has become a useful grassland management tool during the shoulders of the year for many farms, particularly on land susceptible to poaching,” said the co-ops organisation, ICOS, in its response to the stage one public consultation on the review of Ireland’s Nitrates Action Programme.

“The use of zero grazing at the margins of the year can minimise costs at farm level, reducing reliance on silage and concentrate feeds.”

However, it was noted that the dairy industry’s new grass-fed standard for dairy production, in partnership with Bord Bia and in response to market demand, requires cows to be at pasture for at least 180 days (the national average less 80 days).

“The new grass-fed standard will verify and leverage our natural, grass-based dairy farming system,” said ICOS.

“For a processor to use a Bord Bia verified grass-fed claim on a product, the milk used must average 95% grass-fed on a fresh weight basis.

Additionally, the minimum acceptable grass-fed figure for an individual herd to qualify as grass-fed is 90% on a fresh weight basis.

The nitrates review consultation document identifies zero grazing as a practice being adopted more and more at farm level.

ICOS said a whole farm approach to stocking rate is a key fundamental point, because most Irish dairy farms are fragmented. In 2010, 80,000 farms (well over half the total in Ireland) had three or more separate land parcels.

“A restriction on the grazing platform stocking rate would have a detrimental impact for many dairy farmers, and would be a major threat to the viability of these farms.”

ICOS has also called for any future review of dairy cow excretion rates to be well communicated and planned over several years, in advance of implementation.

This follows the excretion rates being updated from 85 to 89 kg of nitrogen, effective from January 1 last.

Farmers have to adjust to this, with ICOS saying compliance can be achieved through adjusting stocking rates, exporting animal manures of their farms, and leasing of additional lands.

“Farmers will require clarity on this, to ensure appropriate planning can take place with as much flexibility as possible provided, balanced against the need for regulations to reflect current science”, said ICOS.

“Efforts to reduce the level of crude protein in concentrate feeds will help to control the number changing in the future, and an industry-wide/whole of government approach is important in this context,” said ICOS.

In its response to the government’s Nitrates public consultation, ICOS has also called for additional grant aid to enable further investment by farmers in slurry storage.

In the public consultation on the review, ICOS has asked the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) to support and encourage farmers to have a 20% buffer, to future proof their slurry storage capacity, in view of changing rainfall patterns and climate change.

Winter storage periods for slurry will be examined by a nitrates expert group, as part of the upcoming review of Ireland’s Nitrates Action Programme.

ICOS noted that use of LESS equipment is more difficult when soil trafficability is poor, which necessitates greater support and investment in slurry storage.

Extra slurry storage grant aid under TAMS should be outside the normal investment ceiling, said ICOS, which also called for new approaches to management of soiled water and clean water, and to slurry additive treatments.

ICOS member co-ops are involved in Project Clover, and ICOS said this development of anaerobic digestion will be beneficial as a medium-to-longer term way of dealing with slurry.

ICOS wants farmers to be allowed continue exporting slurry off their land, and said initiatives to better integrate sectors such as tillage and dairy farming for use of slurry should be examined and promoted strongly as a sustainability measure.

According to nitrates consultation documents, 4,500 farms export livestock manure.

“The export of slurry cannot be a paper exercise, and there cannot be any room for practices that are contrary to environmental best practises,” said ICOS.