Technology for Sustainability: Calls for grant aid for LESS equipment 

Co-ops have called for grant aid to be kept in place for low emissions slurry (LESS) equipment, under the new CAP in 2023, and suggested that DAFM develop a package including low-cost finance or tax incentives to help agricultural contractors move away from use of traditional splash plate equipment.

LESS is already compulsory for nitrates derogation farmers.

It features in the dairy co-op sector’s five-point Switch communication campaign:

n Switching from low to high soil fertility and lime;

n Switching €30/ha from your fertiliser bill to your pocket;

n Switching from splash plate to LESS;

n Switching to spring application of slurry;

n Switching from grass to grass clover.

The Government’s Ag Climatise strategy has established a target of 60% of slurry spread by LESS by 2022; 80% by 2025; and 90% by 2027.

ICOS says several of their dairy co-op members have partnered with lending institutions to offer low cost/flexible finance for investments in LESS equipment.

Along with LESS, ICOS said it is important that farmers make better use of new technologies such as the Teagasc nutrient management plan (NMP) online tool, or GPS mapping technology to produce farmer-friendly NMPs with colour coded maps.

Proposals to amalgamate NMP online and Pasture Base Ireland would have major water quality benefits, according to ICOS, which also pointed to the usefulness of SDAS feedback reports received by dairy farmers after Bord Bia audits.

ICOS suggested these be utilised more by advisors/farmers as a starting point when talking about sustainability challenges such as carbon foot printing, water quality, and nutrient use etc.

A Carbon Navigator follow-up was also recommended, to show farmers, for example, the money saved and emissions reduced by moving towards spring slurry application.