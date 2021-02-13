Back in the theatre again!

Back in the day when I qualified, many moons ago as they say, the Simmental and Charolais were all the rage.

Any cow that had not gone in calf to the first two serves was given one of these in the hope that she might hold.

Once the calf was coloured, size did not matter, the bigger the better.

It was something to show off to the neighbours.

Unfortunately, breeding selection was in its infancy and the calves, for the most part, ended up coming out the side by caesarean section.

In those days I would see three or four a day it was so common.

I always remember calling to Batt to assist in the calving of what was a good-sized Simmental pedigree cow.

It did not take long to make out that we had a monster inside and that there was no way he was going to come out the way God had intended.

I was left with no choice but to start into my first Caesarean section.

Horror tales of some of my classmates’ first operations were flashing through my mind as I prepared the cow for surgery.

She was a bit jittery and flashed a few kicks in my direction as I tried to numb the flank with anaesthetic with the result that I broke a couple of syringes.

Batt was getting anxious and started asking questions about how many of these I had previously done. Unperturbed I kept going.

“I only ever saw one of these done before,” he said, “and the vet casted her and did the operation with the cow lying down”.

I felt good about myself now as I declared that the modern way of doing this operation was to keep the cow standing.

By this stage, I had opened the flank and with every push the cow gave, a piece of bulging rumen could be seen. “Okay so!” he conceded and I proceeded with the operation.

His neighbour, Cal, gave me a hand to pull the calf from the womb and we revived a flaking Simmental bull calf.

The stitching did not seem to take long as I was distracted by this beautiful calf coming to terms with his new surroundings.

Driving away down the passage I was thrilled with myself. I had done it! My first section had been a success. As it transpired, the calf turned into a magnificent bull and his mother went back in calf for the following season.

Those madcap days gradually disappeared as bull selection brought in easy calving continental bulls and thoughts started turning to breeding for more profitable genetic traits.

Recently we have started to have a run of Caesarean sections and I was wondering why this is occurring again. My mind began to wander back to the trend of breeding lines of Jersey and Kiwi in to the milking herds of our locality.

For a number of years, cows seemed to be getting smaller and smaller to the point that I might joke about the weanlings coming in with the cows while we were testing a herd.

I am now wondering if slightly larger framed Friesian bulls are being used because of a particular genetic merit with the resultant calves being too big for the size of cow that we have introduced over the last decade.

Don’t get me wrong. I quite enjoy performing surgery, whatever the operation is for – LDA, RDA, Section, spastic paresis etc.

Sometimes it might be unusual, like a recent case where a calf born with a swollen tongue had rather badly cut the underside of it with his teeth.

Trying to bring it back together was a pleasant challenge.

Paul Redmond MVB MRCVS Cert DHH, Duntahane Veterinary Clinic, Fermoy