Clarity sought on  'watercourse' for new nitrates rules

As the role of larger dairy herds in water quality comes under scrutiny, co-ops have suggested that farms in free-draining critical water source areas, where there is nitrogen or phosphorus excess, should get targeted advice through the Agricultural Sustainability Support and Advisory Programme.

ICOS, representing co-ops, said dairy expansion has resulted in larger herds but the vast majority of herds are between 80 and 120 cows.

In 2019, the average dairy herd in Ireland was 80.7 cows, compared to 205 in the UK, and 435 in New Zealand.

ICOS said availability of land, labour and cost of further expansion are size limiting factors in Ireland, and the faster initial expansion after the abolition of EU milk quota is over.

The co-ops organisation, in its response to the stage one public consultation on the review of Ireland’s Nitrates Action Programme, recommended targeted knowledge transfer and advisory supports for herds identified as potentially adding pressure in a water catchment.

On enhancement of biodiversity measures, one of the subjects for consultation, ICOS said farmers are open and willing to take part in this, and are already implementing better management of hedgerows and planting native trees on their land.

Despite the environmental pressure on dairy farms, the co-ops organisation called for flexibility or a ‘bedding-in’ period for implementation of new nitrates requirements.

ICOS has asked for flexibility, while farmers deal with Covid-19 challenges, the busy calving period, and constraints on labour supply.

In their response to the nitrates public consultation, ICOS also called for further communication to both farmers and their advisors, citing “lack of clarity” as to what qualifies as a “watercourse”.

In the new nitrates rules for 2021, to protect water quality, farmers operating at more than 170kg of nitrogen per hectare must have a fence at least 1.5 metres from the top of a riverbank or water’s edge, as already required by GLAS farmers.

However, ICOS says identification of watercourses on the OSi 1:5000 scale maps has led to some confusion, with farmers reporting difficulties accessing the appropriate maps online.

As well as lack of clarity on what qualifies as a watercourse, whether the rules apply to existing or new fencing has also caused some difficulty, according to ICOS.

ICOS said it is appropriate with such new requirements, to allow time for them to be implemented.

In its submission, ICOS agreed with the 1.5 metres rule, but said a different approach is required for “inland drains”, after appropriate consultation.