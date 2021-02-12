Troy highlights US dairy sector market growth

Opportunities for Irish companies within the US dairy sector were highlighted at a recent virtual event entitled ‘Future of Digital Transformation in US Dairy’.

Minister for Trade Promotion, Digital and Company Regulation, Robert Troy spoke at the event, organised by Enterprise Ireland’s Boston and Chicago offices in the US.

The event highlighted the increased demand for digital solutions within the US dairy sector and promoted opportunities for companies from the Irish dairy and agri-tech sector that can provide innovative technologies to US food and beverage companies, and dairy coops. Speakers include Enterprise Ireland supported company, Piper Systems, and Danone North America, one of the Top 15 food and beverage companies in the US.

Founded in 1994 in Wicklow, Ireland, Piper Systems has been working in the dairy industry for more than 25 years, developing robust and reliable systems for measuring and sampling milk.

The company operates globally, supplying the world’s leading dairy-producing companies with technology that streamlines the milk pick-up process.

The company has been working toward US FDA approval of their DynaStream system for several years.

Piper’s system is also the only system approved by the NCWM authority as a legal for-payment device across the US.

US Dairy industry leaders such as Danone North America, AgriMark, and Dairy Farmers of America (DFA) have already introduced the systems on their routes on a local basis, and more rollouts are planned for 2021.

“For Irish companies, the US has always been a key market,” added the Minister.

“Enterprise Ireland clients exported products and services to a record value of €4.7bn in North America in 2019, an increase of 16% from 2018.

“Our relationship within the agriculture and dairy sector in the US has played a very important role in this growth story.” “I wish to congratulate Piper Systems on securing FDA approval for their DynaStream automated milk collection system, the first company to achieve this in the US market.

“Piper Systems is a shining example of an innovative Irish company winning on the world stage.

“As a small open economy, trade and its promotion are key; Ireland is recognised as a global leader in the dairy sector, and I look forward to the strengthening of the relationship between the Irish and US dairy sector in part through the products and services of our innovative Irish agri-tech and dairy-tech companies.”