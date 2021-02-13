Beef Tasks: Time to put your spring grazing plan in place

All Stock

Get your spring grazing plan in place before turnout.

Get Bulls ready for the breeding season. If you are in doubt get him fertility tested. Some Bulls are sub-fertile but get the odd cow in calf.

Slurry application has been limited so far. When you get going take care not to spread heavy volumes on advanced grass swards as it will result in low utilisation at grazing.

Sucklers

It is time to scan Autumn calvers to see how the breeding season went. Get Magnesium lick bucket in stock for cows and calves when they get to grass and continue to feed dry cows a consistent diet to maintain their condition and help with a trouble-free calving event.

Get calves off to the best possible start with a good supply of colostrum. Lazy drinkers should be stomach tubed if necessary within the first few hours. If you have vaccinated cows then the full benefit will not be transferred to the calves if sufficient colostrum is not consumed.