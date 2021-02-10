‘Sheep farmers have had enough of dogs' 

Farmers have been intimidated; abused; their livestock chased, stressed, limbs broken, and killed, because of dogs.

This is according to the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) Sheep Committee chairman Sean Dennehy who is spearheading a campaign to ban dogs from farmland.

The campaign - No Dogs Allowed - is being rolled out across the country this week and Mr Dennehy says farmers have had enough.

“Especially over the last 12 months - because in that time the country has seen a surge in dog purchases and owners walking them all over the countryside,” he added.

And, that surge, it appears, was brought about by Covid-19 and the subsequent restrictions that were put in place by the Government.

“All of this is happening on sheep farms around the country and the campaign is focused on no dogs allowed on farmland including in hill areas,” said Mr Dennehy.

“We don’t want people walking their dogs in hill areas - in fact it is not suitable for walking dogs in the first instance.

“People are welcome to come out and walk by themselves and walk on hills, mountains, or wherever, but not with the dog.”

The campaign - which has been in the making for quite some time - was “built on heartbreak and on blood, sweat and tears”, added the sheep committee chairman.

“The dog that was found in Wicklow a couple of days ago highlights the importance of our campaign. It was great that the dog was found but the reality is that dogs shouldn’t be in those areas.

“People have the dogs off leads and when the farmer challenges them very often he finds himself being abused.

“In other instances people put the dog on the lead and take it off again when the farmer's back is turned.”

Mr Dennehy also says that the reason farmers are taking action is because dog owners are not adhering to the rules in the first instance.

“The impact of a dog attack on an entire flock is long lasting and if an attack is particularly severe, the flock is never the same again,” Mr Dennehy continued.

“That has a devastating impact on the farmer, his family and on his livelihood.”

The IFA said it is estimated that there are 800,000 dogs in Ireland, yet only 217,000 of them are licenced.

And, there aren’t enough sanctions on the owners of dogs that do attack sheep, according to the sheep committee chairman.

In one case, he added, “nearly 100 sheep had to be put down because of an attack perpetrated by two dogs in a shed”.

The owners - following prosecution - walked away with a fine on that occasion.

“On the day two dogs broke into a shed in Wexford, spent the whole day around the shed chasing the sheep - it was all caught on CCTV - and it cost the farmer in excess of €10,000.

“Nearly 100 sheep had to be put down in the aftermath of the attack.

“The two dogs were subsequently destroyed and the owners bought two more dogs of the same breed.

“There were no sanctions on the owners - they didn’t have to pay compensation and while they might have been fined, the incident left no impact on them.”

Cork pedigree sheep farmer Ann O’Mahony has one sheep fighting for her life while others are maimed after two dogs - an alsatian and red setter - attacked her Ballygarvan Stud flock of 18 sheep on Monday last.

She told the Irish Examiner that a neighbour saw the dogs and ran them but not before the damage was done.

“I’m so angry with the people who will not control their dogs,” she said.

“We had 18 sheep in the field together and it was the best sheep of them all that was attacked.

“She is covered in bite marks and her neck is badly damaged.”

Ms O’Mahony says the incident is not an isolated one and there has been a number of attacks on sheep in the locality over the past few weeks.

“The dogs involved have been spotted by several people in the area over the last while and we are aware of them,” she continued.

“People need to take responsibility for their dogs; they should have them on a lead when they are walking them and know where they are at all times.”

A Co Louth Senator, meanwhile, has called for harsher consequences for dog owners whose dogs attack sheep.

Erin McGreehan (FF) was speaking after an incident in Carlingford last Friday evening, in which an attack by a dog on a local farmer’s sheep was averted.

“This is a national problem, and it is an animal welfare issue,” she added.

“Sheep are being killed and maimed and in my opinion there should be one department with responsibility for dogs, dog ownership and the control of dogs.

“Dog owners need to be fined and convicted if they willingly, or due to negligence, allow their dogs to kill and maim animals.

“There are 35,000 sheep farmers across Ireland and they need to be supported.”

She went on to say that since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, while the Irish countryside has been a great solace to so many people, "some dog owners have blatantly shown huge disrespect to the landowners and to the welfare of sheep".

"This is the start of lambing season; an attack on a pregnant sheep if it doesn’t kill the poor animal can lead to miscarriage," Senator McGreehan continued.

"This is a farmer’s a family’s livelihood; if this goes on much longer there will be a scenario where the walks will be taken back, and access will be denied to walkers.

"This is a situation is that both farmers and walkers do not wish to happen. However, to protect animals it may be end up necessary.”