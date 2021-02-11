45-acre West Limerick holding seeking €380,000 is already under offer

In common with so many other of his colleagues around Munster, Newcastle West based auctioneer Charles O’Brien is experiencing very strong demand for land at present.

“Demand for land for sale and rental is very good,” he said. “I do quite a lot of rental land and I don’t have enough of it.”

His latest offering of a 45-acre non-residential holding near Castlemahon village is a case in point. It is new to the market but has already attracted an offer.

The property is located in the townland of Cooliska, just 3km to the southeast of Castlemahon, about 7.5km from Newcastle West and 45km southwest of Limerick City.

“This is good quality land,” says Charles, “but it would be what I would call ‘summer grazing’ land. In other words, it would be heavy in places but not that heavy… essentially it’s typical West Limerick land with no waste on it: Good green pasture, good yielding ground but land that would get that bit heavy at the back end of the year.”

The land enjoys excellent access with approximately 700 metres of road frontage onto the L1304.

“We’re quite pleased with the interest in it so far,” says Charles. “And we’ve got one bid for it already.”

The price guide of €380,000 (€8,400/acre) is, he says, a fair reflection of the standard of the land, pointing out that it is not the kind of property that would have aspirations of achieving €10,000 per acre.

The property is all in grass and doesn’t have entitlements. There isn’t electricity on the property but it has its own water supply.

“There can be four or five access points from the road,” Charles points out – a strong asset in the property’s favour. There are is also a collection of old outbuildings that offer some practical use for the next owner. The land could be put to a number of different uses and was inherited by its current owner, who had let it for a number of years, ensuring that it has been well maintained.