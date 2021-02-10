Another quality twin property in East Cork seeking €13k/acre

No, this is not a misprint: For the second week running, there is a modest-sized parcel of high-quality land for sale in the townland of Ballynaneleagh near the village of Rathcormac in East Cork.

As with the 30-acre holding featured on these pages last week, this 26.5-acre property has road frontage on two sides, is excellent free-draining land and is within a few kilometres of the M8 Cork-Dublin motorway.