Another quality twin property in East Cork seeking €13k/acre

No, this is not a misprint: For the second week running, there is a modest-sized parcel of high-quality land for sale in the townland of Ballynaneleagh near the village of Rathcormac in East Cork.
As with the 30-acre holding featured on these pages last week, this 26.5-acre property has road frontage on two sides, is excellent free-draining land and is within a few kilometres of the M8 Cork-Dublin motorway.
“The two farms are next door to one another,” points out Ballyhooley-based auctioneer Paul O’Driscoll who is selling the property jointly with Michael Barry of Fermoy-based agents Dick Barry & Son.
“There is water there and electricity,” says Paul, “and there’s a cattle crush and holding pen.”
The price guide is also around the €13,000/acre mark and the pair of adjoining properties might eventually attract the interest of someone. There is certainly no shortage of potential bidders nearby in a lively agricultural scene where dairying, beef cattle and the equestrian sector all have a strong presence.
The interest has been good so far, according to the auctioneer, with a good number of enquiries having come through both of the selling agents – some of whom may be interested in making a joint bid for the two properties.
“There is an opportunity for someone to make a bigger holding if they were to buy the two units,” says Paul. That would represent a rare chance for the right client in an area where larger tracts of excellent pasture are not so frequent.