Hogget price recovery evident this week

There has been some recovery in the prices for hoggets at the factories in recent days, a welcome reversal of the trend over the last few weeks.

The quoted prices have been increased by 20 cents/kg at the factories bringing base prices on offer to a 580-600 cents/kg range with the quality bonus of 10 cents/kg to be added.

Aiding the recovery is a tightening in the supply to the factories, while entries at the live sales at the marts on Monday were also very light.

As a result the factories are reported to be paying 15-20 cents/kg more than their quoted prices for the hoggets this week.

As mentioned the entries for the mart sales on Monday were light and lots on offer experienced a good trade.

There was a small sale of 200 head at Corrin on Monday where the trade was described as "exceptional" with the prices hitting a new record for butchers hoggets which sold for up to €113 over.

There was a top price of €166/head paid for a pen of seven weighing 52.6kgs. A pen of eight weighing 54kgs sold for €156, and a pen of ten weighing 48kgs sold for €148.

A pen of seven weighing 48kgs sold for €144, and a pen of two weighing 48kgs sold for €144. The factory lots sold for up to €84 over.

There was also a smaller entry than usual at Kilkenny Mart on Monday, where there was 300 head on offer and a firm trade.

There was a top price of €93 over for the butchers hoggets. A pen of eight weighing 50kgs sold for €143. The highest price paid was €149 for a pen of eight weighing 65kgs. A pen of seven weighing 69kgs sold for €148.

The factory lots sold for up to €81 over.