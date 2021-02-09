Helping farmers to understand their write-offs benefits everyone

Spending money on farm expenses for the sake of reducing tax is at best around 50% tax efficient.

What do I mean by that?

Often times farmers and other business people take the view ‘sure I might as well spend the money as I will get a deduction against my tax’.

The misnomer in that statement is the fact that expenses are not deducted from you tax but rather expenses are allowed as a deduction from your taxable profits.

At the top rate of tax, a farmer earning more than about €35,500 of farm profit is paying income tax, PRSI and USC at a combined rate of 52%.

In such a case a farmer well into the higher tax bracket spending say and extra €1,000 on repairs, maintenance, reseeding, liming the whole farm or other day to day costs can expect to save about €520 in income tax.

From the farmers perspective he is actually poorer by taking the decision to spend €1,000 on additional costs, sure he saves €520 in tax, but let’s remember he is now €480 worse off than if he had simply paid the tax.

Farming isn’t necessarily about making the most amount of profit; each and every one of us will spend money on our farms either with a view to improving the long-term economic efficiency of the holding such as hoping the expenditure today will lead to increased future profits, or making the farm run that bit easier i.e. more time efficient.

For the farmer taxpayer whose taxable profits are at the lower rate of tax (20% income tax, 4%, PRSI and 4.5% USC), the income tax saving from spending extra on the farm is only 28.5%, yet more farmers whose incomes are on the lower end of the scale might only be paying PRSI and USC where their income is covered by their tax credits.

Some older farmers whose total joint income with a spouse is below €36,000 might be exempted from tax. Farmers operating through a company will generally pay corporate tax at 12.5%.

The less tax you pay the less tax rational there is in terms of the amount of tax you’ll save for throwing money at the farm; the priority should always be given to making those investments which will increase your profit ahead of those which are more dubious.

The logic goes to invest in stock first; then your grassland (reseeding, liming, P&K); then farm buildings and lastly farm machinery.

Of course you need to have some infrastructure and machinery in place in order to carry on your farming activity, but leave the new tractor at the dealership until all the other parts of the jigsaw are in place.

Even at that remember that spending money for express and sole purpose of keeping the tax bill down is fools folly, you will simply end up poorer than you would have been by keeping your hands in your pockets - but by all means do spend if you can afford it and if it does make business and economic sense.

In terms of the type of expenses which are tax deductible, the good news is that almost all expenses that are related to your trade are allowable against profits.

The obvious expenses such as animal feed, veterinary, seeds, sprays and fertiliser clearly fall into this category.

Expenses of a capital nature though are allowable over a longer time period. This means any item of expenditure which has a useful life of more than one year is treated as an asset rather than a day to day expenses.

Some expenses are debarred from being included as a deductible expense though such as private expenses or client entertainment while other expenses have duality of purpose, for instance your broadband, home phone and car running costs might be used partly for business purposes and partly for private purposes, in such instances a fair apportionment of the expense are allowed as a deductible expense.

Yet more expenses might seem like a day to day cost but are in fact to be wrote off as an expense over eight years, for example the costs of restoring an old tractor which you just bought are actually capital costs i.e. the cost of the repair will be a capital expense if it is effectively part of the cost of acquiring the asset.

Other expenses do not qualify for a deduction against profits at all such as legal fees and stamp duty on the purchase of farm land, or shares acquired in a co-op in order to become a milk supplier.

Often farmers forget to claim the smaller expenses such as the dog food for the farm dog bought with the weekly shop, the entry fee to the ploughing match or the cost of Thursday’s Examiner which is bought purely to get your hands on the Farming supplement.

Chartered tax adviser Kieran Coughlan, Belgooly, Co Cork.

(www.coughlanaccounting.com)