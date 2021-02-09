Why has staying healthy become so important?  

Staying healthy is at the forefront of most people’s minds. Hence, the high level of observance of Covid lockdown rules.

Public acceptance of emergency measures has greatly extended the government’s reach, albeit at great cost to exchequers in supporting incomes when large parts of economies are shut down.

It's only when such a dangerous enemy as coronavirus emerges that the nanny state is welcomed with open arms.

There are some who encourage governments to take advantage of the current public appetite for protection, by introducing more rules and regulations and guidance for collective behaviour in the interests of public health.

Of course there are others who oppose the nanny state route of control over our lives.

One organisation that seems to need no encouragement to make new rules for is is the EU Commission. Even before Covid-19 reared its ugly head, it had announced its intention to transform Europe's society and economy, not specifically for our health, but for the health of the planet, by striving to become climate neutral by 2050.

The EU's Operation Transformation is called the Green Deal, and nowhere is it more ambitious than in its 'Farm to fork' strategy.

This part of the Green Deal is intended to shift the EU food system towards a climate neutral and sustainable model.

The main Farm to Fork aim is to ensure sufficient, affordable and nutritious food within planetary limits. No one can argue with that, nor with the aim to reduce food loss and waste.

Also in the plan is a substantial reduction in the use of pesticides, antimicrobials, and fertilisers, and the increase of organic farming. In other words, dismantle the systems that we have relied on to feed increasing world populations, and hope everything works out at least as well as it did in the past.

The Farm to Fork strategy is also supposed to promote more sustainable food consumption, and healthy diets. It's quite a reach, from a couple of years ago when all the talk was about feeding 10 billion, to now aim to offer them menus with only healthy, sustainable food.

Also thrown in to the Farm to Fork strategy are combating food fraud and improving animal welfare. It wouldn't be much good to have a climate-neutral well-fed world with unhappy livestock.

It's all summed up in the trifecta of sufficient and affordable food while contributing to EU climate neutrality by 2050; a fair income and strong support for primary producers; and competitiveness of EU agriculture at global level.

Every one would no doubt live happily ever after.

As soon as the locked down world is freed of Covid-19, the EU will be anxious to get cracking on its Green Deal, and will hope for continued co-operation from the public.

Sceptics are demanding that all this plan should be properly assessed first, but that hasn't happened yet. Not in the EU at least, but the US Department of Agriculture felt obliged to asses the world's biggest food trading bloc's plan to restrict its agriculture.

The USDA's bombshell conclusion was that food insecurity (the number of people who lack access to at least 2,100 calories a day) could climb worldwide by 185m.

This presumably isn't the healthy diet the EU Commission envisaged (an average male needs 2,500 calories a day to maintain his weight).

In fairness to the Commission, it isn't railroading its Green Deal strategies through without some effort at public consultation.

For example, it commissioned a survey last autumn of 27,237 citizens in the 27 Member States., and the findings will inform the Commission’s decisions on the need for more EU legislation on food labelling, nutrient profiles, sustainability in food procurement, and sustainable pesticide use, which are all in the Farm to Fork Strategy proposals in the EU’s Green Deal.

The findings will give the Commission some pause.

In sharp contrast to the vast majority of us who have supported drastic Government measures to stop the spread of covid-19, only 15% of European consumers take into account considerations of a product’s “environmental and climate impact”, when buying food.

Consumers were given a list of considerations when buying food, and were asked which three were most important.

Taste came out on top, rated at 45%. Next was food safety, at 42%, followed by cost, at 40%.

The importance of where food comes from was rated at 34%, almost the same as nutrient content (vitamins, fibre, protein, sugar, fats).

For 20% the best before date of a food was important. For 16%, it was minimal processing. For another 16%, their religion, animal welfare, fair payment of food producers, or other ethical matters were important.

Impact on the environment and climate was important for 15%. For only 9% aspects of convenience in using and preparing a food were important.

Where does that leave the European Commission?

The survey results indicated to them that most Europeans already eat a healthy and sustainable diet most of the time.

When asked in the survey, most welcomed the possibility of improved access to sustainable food and of better information on food sustainability on food labels.

When asked, 88% agreed information on food sustainability should be compulsory on food labels and 85% agreed, for example, there should be a logo to help them choose healthy, sustainable foods.

When asked what they consider to be the most important characteristics of ‘sustainable’ food, citizens’ most common responses were “nutritious and healthy” (42%), and “little or no use of pesticides” (32%). So at least, the Commission's plan to reduce use and risk of pesticides 50% by 2030 will have public backing.

However, a majority (78%) also agreed with the survey statement that “moving to stricter sustainability standards could increase food prices, and could mean that the EU does not produce enough food to feed people (60%).

It's reassuring that the Commission included that question in the survey.

And the answer it got should stay the Commission's hand in pressing ahead with its "Farm to Fork" plan. it is part of the Green Deal roadmap which Commission President Ursula von der Leyen launched in 2019 as her Commission's new growth strategy.

In the meantime, we have learned to live with an unprecedented level of government regulation of our lives, in the interests of public health.

But when the Green Deal survey was carried out last autumn, citizens signalled that its Farm to Fork strategy could be a step too far. The Commission will have to look at the strategy again, and at a minimum, carry out a rigorous assessment of its impact.