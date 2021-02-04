Micheál must go to Washington and bring back Garth Brooks...

When Micheál Martin heads to Washington DC next month for St Patrick's day he will have the weight of the world on his shoulders.

And I'm not only talking here about the heavy bag of shamrock he will have to heave through customs (God only knows what the sniffer dogs at JKF airport will make of Micheál's luggage), but also he will be carrying with him the hopes and dreams of this tiny nation. We badly need a lift, and I feel Michael's flight to see Joe could provide us with that.

Those calling for the visit to be shelved need to change their tune. These are exceptional circumstances and I'll tell you why.

Once he has dropped off the shamrock at the front door of the White House and is sitting pretty with his feet under Joe's dining room table, Micheál will most surely have a lot of stories to tell regarding the old sod. But intermingled with the tales will definitely be a strong invitation for President Biden to come visit Ireland.

It would be the height of bad manners not to invite Mr Biden, and indeed Mrs Biden, to visit Ireland over the summer months, especially after they providing Micheál with food and shelter and no doubt drink galore.

And I'm sure the newly elected American President won't need too much persuading either to come across to Ireland.

President Biden loves Ireland, even more than we do ourselves. He loves the Irish people, he loves the scenery. I dare say he even loves the potholes.

Anyhow, President Biden will be catching a flight to Ireland this summer, of that fact there can be little doubt.

But also when Michael has the ear of the President all to himself, would it not be a great idea to ask if Garth Brooks might come on board too?

Garth is a good friend of the American President and has been promising to come back to Ireland ever since he left us a good many years ago.

And only when I saw him singing for Joe, the very day he got the keys of the White House, did I fully appreciate what it is we have been missing. Garth is still a mighty man to hold a tune.

Forget about all the vaccination promises for a moment, Garth Brooks is exactly the kind of medicine we need.

If the country legend was to shout, roar, sing and swing merrily off a rope in a place like Páirc Uí Chaoimh, I'm telling you it would be the same as getting a shot of AstraZeneca, Moderna and the Pfizer Covid vaccine all at the one time. We'd be boosted up no end.

We'd be buzzing with vitality for months afterwards.

We need a singing cowboy to resurrect our happiness, and Garth is such a cowboy. It's the duty of the Taoiseach then to ensure he does return.

For while President Biden can wave his hand brilliantly and shout hello like the best of them, Garth Brooks can offer so much more.

Micheál has to do the right thing when in Washington, otherwise there is no point in him going.

He has to extend the Irish welcome far and wide.

When welcoming the man with friend in high places this summer, it would do us no harm at all if the man with many friends in many low places also came along. It's high time we had a hooley.